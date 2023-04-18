Wendy Luster named Albany Police Department deputy chief

Apr. 18—ALBANY — Wendy L. Luster has been appointed deputy chief of police with the Albany Police Department, APD Chief Michael Persley announced.

Luster began her career with the Albany Police Department in 1995, giving her 27 years of law enforcement experience. Before her promotion, Luster served as a captain in the Criminal Investigative Bureau, where she oversaw the Person Crimes Unit.

Luster holds a bachelor of science degree in Criminal Justice from the University of West Georgia and a master of science degree in Criminal Justice from Albany State University. She is also a graduate of the Southern Police Institute Command Officer Development Course (Class of '83), Leadership in Police Organizations and Leadership Albany.

The new deputy chief also is a member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police, the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police, No-Nonsense Women of Strength, the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives and Toastmasters International. She also served eight years in the United States Army Reserves.

Luster will begin her duties as deputy chief on April 29.