Wendy’s manager tosses hot oil on drive-thru customer in Tennessee: report

A Wendy’s drive-thru patron who complained his order was cold was treated to a side of scalding oil, compliments of a restaurant manager who was arrested for his alleged actions.

Police in Huntington, Tenn., charged Wendy’s manager Demarrus Pritchett, 21, with aggravated assault after the incident last week, which left a patron with burn injuries that resulted in “obvious, extensive blistering.”

The Smoking Gun reports that Pritchett and the 23-year-old victim had a previous beef regarding dogs, though specifics of that dispute are not clear.

According to the report, Pritchett was seen on surveillance video giving his unhappy customer a cash refund Tuesday. That’s when the fast food worker also decided to fetch “hot oil in a metal pan” from the kitchen and serve that to the victim too. The man in the drive-thru was burned on his left arm and left side.

Pritchett was booked on a felony count and released after posting $5,000 bail.