Wendy’s offers fountain drinks for just a penny — but not for long. Here’s how to get it

Your next drink at Wendy’s could cost just a penny.

With the promotion that started Wednesday, Dec. 13, customers can get a small Coca-Cola Freestyle drink for 1 cent when they order in the mobile app, according to the Ohio-based burger chain.

The offer is available daily and no additional purchase is necessary.

With more than 100 drink options, the pour stations allow customers to mix and match their favorite Coke-branded beverages with unique flavors including lime, strawberry and cherry vanilla.

Wendy’s “penny pop” offer is available in the app and online for a limited time, though the restaurant didn’t say for how long.

Additional information wasn’t available.

Find your nearest Wendy’s here.

