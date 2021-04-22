Wendy Sherman, No 2 at US State Department: tough negotiator, smooth diplomat

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·10 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Last week, just days after the Biden administration placed China atop its list of global threats, the US Senate confirmed Wendy Sherman, a long-time diplomat who has negotiated with US adversaries like Iran and North Korea, as the No 2 official in the State Department.

Sherman, 71, is not generally recognised as a China specialist, and her path to confirmation as deputy secretary of state had to pass through widespread Republican opposition - she was approved in a 56-42 vote - in part because of her role as lead US negotiator on the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement, but also due to doubts about her toughness towards Beijing.

Sherman "has a history of being weak on Communist China and has worked to normalise trade with one of our greatest adversaries", a spokesperson for Senator Rick Scott, a Florida Republican who voted against her confirmation, told the South China Morning Post.

Do you have questions about the biggest topics and trends from around the world? Get the answers with SCMP Knowledge, our new platform of curated content with explainers, FAQs, analyses and infographics brought to you by our award-winning team.

The State Department declined to make Sherman available for an interview, but former officials say the administration likely considers essential her years of work as a battle-tested negotiator at the highest diplomatic levels.

Described by many observers as one of the most experienced and qualified diplomats to hold a senior foreign policy post in the new administration, Sherman returns to the building where she has worked on and off since the 1990s - in a new moment of growing geopolitical tensions, but with many of the same challenges.

Iran is again threatening to build nuclear weapons. North Korea, where Sherman travelled on a diplomatic mission in 2000, is again launching missiles.

Yet at least one big change stands out since Sherman left the government six years ago: China is now more assertive and powerful than it has been in decades.

As she told senators at her confirmation hearing last month, "2021 is not 2015".

Throughout President Donald Trump's term, Sherman was a vocal critic of how he dealt with Beijing.

"There is no China policy. There is no China strategy. There's a trade strategy," she told MSNBC in 2019, at the height of the protest movement in Hong Kong.

"For the president, everything is a commercial transaction. It has nothing to do with empathy. It has nothing to do with people. It has nothing to do with human rights, dignity, democracy, freedom."

Last May, she criticised Trump's decision to declare Hong Kong no longer autonomous from China - a decision recently reaffirmed by Biden's team - saying it was just what Beijing wanted.

"The new Chinese security law is terrible but @realDonaldTrump is going to hurt the people of Hong Kong, American business in HK," she wrote on Twitter. "Let's sanction China but not capitulate to what China has done."

As a senior fellow at Harvard University's Belfer Centre for Science and International Affairs, Sherman signed a letter last year condemning China's "initial cover-up" and "continuing lack of transparency" concerning Covid-19. The letter also called for more cooperation between Washington and Beijing to fight the virus.

At her confirmation hearing last month, she agreed with Secretary of State Antony Blinken's assessment that Beijing's treatment of Uygurs in the northwestern Xinjiang region amounts to genocide.

"We should not shy away from saying things as they truly are," she said.

Sherman is best known in Washington as the lead US negotiator on the high-stakes 2015 nuclear agreement over Iran's nuclear weapons programme - a huge but controversial diplomatic achievement, which former President Trump effectively tore to shreds in 2018.

Critics of the deal said it amounted to appeasement - an agreement that eased sanctions on Tehran while providing only a limited window to pause production of nuclear material.

Supporters said it stopped Iran's nuclear programme in its tracks as it was speeding towards a weapon, and gave the US vital intelligence it otherwise wouldn't have had.

The Biden administration has said it wants to restore the deal, but the two sides have not yet agreed on what exactly a renewed pact would look like.

Beyond Iran, while Sherman is not a sinologist, she is still familiar with the tense geopolitics in East Asia.

In 2015, Sherman, then the State Department's third-ranking official, unexpectedly infuriated the South Korean government in a speech marking 70 years since the end of World War II.

Her speech included comments that were widely viewed in Seoul as telling the country to stop dwelling on its traumatic years under brutal Japanese occupation.

"There are disagreements about the content of history books and even the names given to various bodies of water. All this is understandable, but it can also be frustrating," she said, later adding: "It's not hard for a political leader anywhere to earn cheap applause by vilifying a former enemy."

Sherman's remarks were regarded as deeply offensive, especially while Seoul's tensions with Tokyo were already soaring over that very issue. Korean politicians condemned the comments and wondered aloud about the status of the relationship with Washington.

The State Department tried to walk back Sherman's statements, saying it was "a little surprised" at how they had been interpreted.

Through it all, despite the uproar, Sherman tried to stay close with Seoul's envoy in Washington.

"She had a good personal relationship with the Korean ambassador in town, Ahn Ho-young, and I think did her part to send the right signals and reassurance," said one former State Department official familiar with the events. "This points to her strong ability to maintain personal diplomatic relationships."

"But obviously the Korean public is a whole different thing, and it basically became a period of peak tension."

Sherman's outspokenness and her finely tuned antenna for personal diplomacy may both be put to use in her new role, as the icy US-China relationship shows no signs of thawing any time soon - though observers say it remains to be seen how exactly Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken may decide to wield her in their dealings with Chinese leadership.

Washington and Beijing continue to feud over trade policy, human rights in Xinjiang, democracy in Hong Kong, and territorial claims along China's periphery.

The Biden administration recently put China at the top of an annual list, assembled by the US intelligence community, of global threats. And President Biden has framed US domestic political issues as a chance to show that American democracy can out-compete China's top-down, authoritarian system.

Sherman has rare experience dealing directly with high-ranking officials from both Iran and North Korea.

She has already dealt with Wang Yi, China's foreign minister, during the Iran nuclear negotiations, and she briefly served as acting deputy secretary of state before Antony Blinken took on the role during the Obama administration.

"I can't really overstate how important it is inside the situation room, when one is trying to make US foreign and national security policy, to have experienced people - and the deputy secretary really is often the principal voice on US foreign policy," said John Bellinger, former legal adviser to the State Department and National Security Council (NSC) during the George W. Bush administration.

"To have somebody with this amount of experience inside the State Department, this amount of experience in national security decision-making, this level of experience and contacts both doing negotiations and contacts in other principal countries, she will be one of the most experienced deputy secretaries who we've had," said Bellinger, now head of the global law and public policy practice at the Arnold & Porter law firm.

Sherman, a Maryland native, has spent decades in politics and diplomacy. She ran the winning campaign for the powerful former Democratic senator Barbara Mikulski's first term in 1986, and served as her chief of staff in the House of Representatives before that.

"When women ask me how I got to do the things I have done, they are often surprised to hear that I had no five-year plan for my life," Sherman wrote in her 2018 memoir, Not for the Faint of Heart: Lessons in Courage, Power, and Persistence.

"To tell the truth, my best guide was a core set of skills from a master's in social work in community organising that I had put to work at each turn in my life."

In the Clinton administration, Sherman was counsellor to Secretary of State Madeleine Albright and a North Korea adviser to the president. She and Albright would go on to co-found a consulting company that became the Albright Stonebridge Group.

Albright, the first woman US secretary of state, has called Sherman "one of America's smartest and most dedicated diplomats".

Ambassador Charles Pritchard, a former North Korea adviser to presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush who worked with Sherman, said she "had, in my opinion, an amazing ability to bring people together that while still on the same team, had a different point of view".

The Pentagon, for example, was focused on the alliance with Japan, and channelled Tokyo's concerns about North Korea's missile programme during meetings, Pritchard recounted.

"Different agencies came to the table with different points of view, and I believe I was a student at her diplomatic table, watching her take into consideration those interests of different agencies and weave them together in a way that really produced a team effort," he said.

The State Department describes the deputy role as the secretary of state's "alter ego" - the top adviser, ready to step into the job at any time.

"It's a behemoth department to run," Bellinger, the former Bush administration official, said.

"The fact that she has so much experience will really help, particularly after the State Department was really hollowed out during the Trump administration [and] lost so many good people," he said.

Sherman's immediate predecessor as deputy secretary, Stephen Biegun, served in an unusual second role at the end of the Trump administration, as special representative for North Korea.

It is unclear whether Sherman will have that responsibility - but if she does, it will not be her first time dealing directly with Pyongyang.

In 2000, at the tail end of the Clinton administration, Sherman accompanied Albright there to meet with Kim Jong-il, the father of the current North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

Among other events, in a giant stadium packed with 150,000 people, Kim Jong-il sat between Sherman and Albright, according to a declassified diplomatic cable.

At one point in the show, performers with coloured cards formed the image of a launching missile. Kim turned to Albright, and then to Sherman: what was being portrayed would be "the first and last" North Korean satellite launch, he told them.

That did not turn out to be true - just one of the lingering geopolitical challenges Sherman and the Biden State Department must now confront.

This article originally appeared in the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the most authoritative voice reporting on China and Asia for more than a century. For more SCMP stories, please explore the SCMP app or visit the SCMP's Facebook and Twitter pages. Copyright © 2021 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

Copyright (c) 2021. South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

Recommended Stories

  • Cher explains why she embarked on mission to help 'world's loneliest elephant'

    The singer was part of the campaign to have Kaavan removed from the Pakistan zoo he was living in.

  • British Airways-owner IAG to cut emissions with sustainable aviation fuel target

    British Airways-owner International Airlines Group committed to powering 10% of its flights with sustainable aviation fuel by 2030, seeking to make progress towards its longer term goal of achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050. The group's pledge comes on the same day as a U.S.-led climate change summit hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden, aimed at securing commitments from governments on cutting carbon emissions. The sustainable fuel generally produces up to 70% less carbon than fossil fuels, offering airlines a way to become greener while continuing to fly, before less carbon-intensive hybrid, electric or hydrogen aeroplane options become available from the late 2030s.

  • Jackson hospital, major vaccinator of Miami-Dade residents, to end first doses soon

    Miami-Dade’s public hospital cited dwindling demand.

  • Swiss regulator opens enforcement proceedings against Credit Suisse over Archegos

    The Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) said Thursday that it has "opened enforcement proceedings" against Credit Suisse , in connection with the bank's "significant losses" linked to U.S. hedge fund Archegos Capital Management. In a statement, FINMA said it will "investigate in particular possible shortcomings in risk management," appoint a third-party agent to investigate and continue to exchange information U.K. and U.S. authorities. FINMA said it has also opened proceedings against the bank over losses linked to collapsed supply-chain finance firm Greensill Capital. FINMA said in recent weeks it has ordered the bank to carry out various short-term measures, such as "organisational and risk-reducing measures and capital surcharges as well as reductions in or suspensions of variable remuneration components." The bank on Thursday reported its second straight quarterly loss of 252 million Swiss francs ($274 million), less than analysts expected, but said it expects a further 600 million Swiss franc loss from Archegos in the second quarter.

  • ‘We lost a fearless, giant advocate.’ Congress pays tribute to Alcee Hastings

    Alcee Hastings had one request for his memorial service on Capitol Hill — a rendition of Frank Sinatra’s “My Way” — his favorite song and an apt metaphor for his long, distinguished career as a civil rights activist and Florida’s longest-serving member of Congress.

  • Syria receives batch of UN vaccines to speed up virus fight

    The Syrian government received a batch of 203,000 COVID-19 vaccines Thursday, the health minister said, in a move aimed at speeding up a sluggish inoculation process in the war-torn country. The arrival of the United Nations-secured jabs came as a new wave of infections has overwhelmed medical centers around Syria. The AstraZeneca vaccines will be part of a campaign aiming to vaccinate 20% of the country’s population before the end of the year.

  • Japan raises emissions cut target to 46% by 2030

    Japan said Thursday it will raise its greenhouse gas emissions reduction target to 46% on 2013 levels from 26%, NHK television reported. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has set a goal to achieve carbon neutrality in Japan by 2050. Suga on Thursday announced a new more ambitious target of 46% in emissions reduction by 2030, significantly up from the current 26% from the 2013 levels, NHK said.

  • Here's How to Turn $100 a Month Into $1 Million

    A $1 million nest egg won't guarantee you financial security in retirement -- but it'll put you in a good place to achieve that goal. You don't need to sock away a ton of money in a retirement plan (or brokerage account) to wind up with $1 million in time for your senior years. The next bit -- investing wisely -- might seem more complicated, but it actually isn't.

  • Belarus leader heads to Moscow for talks on closer ties

    Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to host his Belarusian counterpart on Thursday for talks on closer integration between the two ex-Soviet neighbors. The meeting follows allegations of a failed plot to assassinate Belarus’ President Alexander Lukashenko, allegedly involving a blockade of the country’s capital, power cuts and cyberattacks. Belarusian and Russian security agencies arrested the alleged coup plotters in Moscow earlier this month.

  • Italian prosecutors prepare possible charges after concluding Genoa bridge probe: sources

    Italian prosecutors are preparing possible charges against dozens of former employees of infrastructure group Atlantia after concluding an inquiry into a deadly motorway bridge collapse in 2018, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Thursday. A road bridge operated by Atlantia's motorway unit Autostrade per l'Italia collapsed in the northern city of Genoa on Aug. 14, 2018, killing 43 people and laying bare the dire state of Italy's crumbling infrastructure. Prosecutors have been looking into allegations that some managers at Atlantia's units Autostrade per l'Italia and SPEA did not properly maintain the highway, and that officials at the transport ministry failed to oversee necessary maintenance.

  • Climate activists shatter 19 windows at HSBC HQ in London's Canary Wharf

    LONDON (Reuters) -Climate activists shattered 19 windows at HSBC's headquarters in London's Canary Wharf on Thursday as part of a protest against the financing of what the group says is devastating climate change that threatens the planet. The female activists from the Extinction Rebellion group used hammers to break the windows and pasted stickers on them before sitting down to wait for the police to arrest them, a Reuters reporter at the scene said. "Despite HSBC's pledge to shrink its carbon footprint to net zero by 2050, their current climate plan still allows the bank to finance coal power, and provides no basis to turn away clients or cancel contracts based on links to the fossil fuel industry," Extinction Rebellion said in a statement.

  • 3 Recent IPO Stocks That Could Be Bigger Winners Than Coinbase

    Coinbase's IPO was spectacular. But these stocks with recent IPOs might have better long-term prospects.

  • Apple's new iPad Pro is the best explanation for why we'll never see a touchscreen MacBook

    The MacBook Pro and Air aren't Apple's biggest rivals to Windows laptops. The new iPad Pro, which is now powered by the company's M1 chip, is.

  • OJ Simpson criticised over comments on Chauvin trial

    ‘You gotta let the jury speak, it’s the American way’

  • Fox, Newsmax, Taylor Greene and Cruz question jury as conservatives cope with Chauvin murder verdict

    Conservatives argue that a Minneapolis jury was intimidated into finding Chauvin guilty

  • What happened to the other officers arrested over George Floyd death?

    Three former police officers who responded to George Floyd call now face trial in August

  • Chad's new leader - Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno

    Mahamat, 37, is the same age as the late Idriss Déby when he seized power in 1990.

  • Capitol riot suspect arrested after FBI use face recognition on girlfriend’s Instagram

    Authorities allege Stephen Chase Randolph assaulted a Capitol police officer

  • Chauvin wrote attorney’s number on hand in case of guilty verdict, report says

    Judge revokes Chauvin’s bail and he will remain in police custody until his sentencing, which is scheduled for June.

  • Four crew dead, 9 missing after cargo ship runs aground in Philippines

    Four crew members from a cargo ship that ran aground off the southern Philippines have died, while seven have been rescued and a search is continuing for nine others, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said on Wednesday. The crew of LCT Cebu Great Ocean abandoned the vessel, which was carrying nickel ore and 2,000 litres of diesel, before it ran aground in Surigao del Norte province on Monday, the coast guard said. The bodies of the four crew members were found after being washed onto the shore, while the seven were rescued in various parts of the southern province after reaching land, Gelly Rosales, a coast guard official, told Reuters.