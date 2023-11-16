Wendy’s shooter to appear in CLT court for sentencing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man indicted in the deadly shooting of a Charlotte teenager will find out his fate Thursday in a Charlotte courtroom.

Christopher Franks, 21, shot his 19-year-old J’Karri Marquise Anderson on Oct. 6 at a north Charlotte Wendy’s. Anderson later died from his injuries at Atrium Health CMC.

While police were investigating the case that week, Franks arrived at the CMPD Law Enforcement Center to speak with detectives, officials said.

Franks was later arrested and charged with first-degree murder in this case. Last month, a grand jury indicted Franks on his murder charge.

