Wendy’s teases new twist on breakfast favorite with Cinnabon. When can you get it?

Wendy’s is adding something sweet to its breakfast offerings.

The Ohio-based burger chain teamed up with Cinnabon to roll out the new Cinnabon pull-apart, available at participating Wendy’s restaurants starting Feb. 26, according to a news release.

A take on the classic cinnamon roll, the pull-apart “transforms the ooey gooey center into bite-sized pieces for fans to pull apart and share,” a product description says. It’s then topped with a cream cheese frosting.

Wendy’s Cinnabon pull-apart arrives at participating U.S. restaurants Feb. 26, the fast-food chain said. Photo by Wendy's

Pricing information wasn’t immediately available.

Wendy’s said the launch coincides with the fourth anniversary of its breakfast menu.

“It’s important that we continue to listen to what our fans are craving and provide them with options that satisfy all facets of their morning cravings,” the fast-food chain said.

The pull-apart is just the latest addition to Wendy’s morning lineup. In January, the fast-food chain launched its first breakfast burrito featuring eggs, cheese, bacon and seasoned breakfast potatoes, McClatchy News reported.

Other items on Wendy’s breakfast menu include:

Homestyle French toast sticks

Bacon, egg and cheese biscuit

Honey butter chicken biscuit

Sausage, egg and swiss croissant

Find your nearest Wendy’s here.

