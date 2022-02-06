Wendy Williams asks judge to unfreeze Wells Fargo account containing ‘several million dollars’

The talk show host has been locked out of the account for two weeks, court records show.

Wendy Williams‘ troubles continued to mount on Friday when the media personality asked a New York court to restore her access to a bank account containing a large sum of cash.

An attorney for the 57-year-old television host, whose health issues have sidelined her from her eponymous show since last summer, filed a petition two days ago asking a judge to force Wells Fargo to restore her access to an account holding “several million dollars,” according to court documents obtained by theGrio.

Talk show host Wendy Williams is pictured in this undated photo. (Credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images)

Williams has been locked out of the account for two weeks, court records show. Her petitions said she has suffered “imminent and irreparable financial damage,” as a result.

“Wells Fargo’s actions and the actions of its agents have impeded and unlawfully prevented [Williams] access to her property,” the petition stated.

Wells Fargo did not immediately respond on Sunday to an emailed request for comment.

The bank previously told the court its agreement with Williams allowed it to “pause or reject instructions for a proposed transaction” if the company suspects “financial exploitation, dementia, or undue influence,” according to Williams’ petition.

In November, Williams’ brother denied reports that his famous sister suffers from dementia. Her attorney argued in their petition on Friday that Wells Fargo has exceed its authority, in part, because she hasn’t executed any transaction that would give the bank reason to pause or reject account access.

Wendy Williams attends SiriusXM Town Hall with Wendy Williams hosted by SiriusXM host Karen Hunter at SiriusXM Studios on July 23, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

The petition requested that Williams’ account access be restored while she resolves her dispute with Wells Fargo via arbitration.

It asked the court to “reopen any frozen accounts or assets” and to let her access “any accompanying statements, currently identifiable as accounts and/or policies which contain funds that were removed and/or withheld” from her accounts within 48 hours from Friday.

Williams had an estimated net worth of $40 million in September, according to The Sun. In 2019, Forbes estimated her and ex-husband Kevin Hunter‘s combined net worth to be about $60 million.

Story continues

The former couple’s divorce was finalized in 2020, according to Today.

In January, producers for The Wendy Williams Show announced their February lineup of guest hosts as the show continued to air without its star.

Comedian Sherri Shepherd, who filled in for Williams in December, is scheduled to guest host again from Feb. 21 to Feb. 25, as theGrio reported previously. Fellow guest host Michael Rapaport is set to return from Feb. 28 to March 4.

Have you subscribed to theGrio podcasts “Dear Culture” or “Acting Up?”

TheGrio is now on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!

The post Wendy Williams asks judge to unfreeze Wells Fargo account containing ‘several million dollars’ appeared first on TheGrio.