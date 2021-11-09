Wendy Williams breaks silence on health, said she is ‘making progress’

The daytime TV show has had various celebrity guests filling in for her as she continues to heal.

After months of delays and fill-in hosts on her show, Wendy Williams has updated viewers on her health status, letting them know that she’s “making progress.”

Williams, 57, has been missing from the fall’s slate of daytime television. The Wendy Williams Show was delayed from starting its new season after Williams experienced a breakthrough case of COVID-19, before eventually bringing in celebrity guest hosts.

While she’s healed from COVID, Williams is still healing from complications from the autoimmune disorder Graves’ disease.

Williams shared her health update on The Wendy Williams Show Instagram account on Monday. She began with her signature catchphrase, “HOW YOU DOIN’? I MISS YOU ALL!”

“As everyone knows, my health has been a hot topic. I’m making progress, but it’s just one of those things that’s taking longer than we expected,” she said. “I’m a woman of a certain age, and I know enough to listen to my doctors and will return to my purple chair as soon as we all agree I’m ready. I want to thank all of my staff and our guest hosts for stepping up and stepping in while I can’t be there.”

Williams went on to thank all of her staff, the various celebrities filling in during her absence, and Debmar-Mercury, the show’s production company.

Speaking directly to her fans, she shared, “I have heard your prayers and comments and feel all the love! You are everything to me.”

She concluded, “I love spending my mornings with you all and I’m doing everything I can to get back to work, but right now Wendy has to focus on Wendy. I love you for watching.”

This week, comedian Michael Rappaport is sitting in Williams’ host chair. Next up is comedian Bill Bellamy for two days, followed by Jerry Springer alongside guest co-host Steve Wilkos.

David Perler, an executive producer of The Wendy Williams Show, shared that the staff was excited about the celebrity guest hosts when they were first announced.

“We look forward to having both of these talented and entertaining women in the ‘Wendy’ studio as guest hosts in the upcoming weeks,” he said. “We can’t wait to see what they have in store for our viewers!”

