Wendy Williams cozies up with ‘Date Wendy’ winner Mike Esterman

Ny Magee
·3 min read

Williams and her date were spotted leaving a nightclub in New York on Thursday

Wendy Williams has sparked romance rumors with CEO Mike Easterman after posting a photo on Instagram showing them getting cozy.

The pair were also spotted leaving the CORE Club in New York together on Thursday, and Williams wasted no time gushing about their date night on social media.

“Mike & I are having fun!! I’m glad he’s a REAL gentleman,” she captioned the photo showing them wearing face masks to protect against COVID-19. “But @RandyJackson, @birdman & @MarioLopez have tried to block my collards, fried chicken, shrimps, yams, beans, soul roll, Mac & cheese, fish, rice, oxtail & my #carrotcake! We WILL discuss once I gather myself.”

Read More: Wendy Williams dragged for confusing Tia Mowry with sister Tamera

Esterman won a game of “Date Wendy” on her talk show last month. During their virtual introduction, Williams told her viewers that he “works in real estate and home improvement.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Wendy Williams (@wendyshow)

“I’m a guy that loves to have fun and you seem like the same type of fun person that I would love to get to know, and if you’re feeling the fever I’ve got a prescription,” Easterman gushed during the Feb. 26 episode.

As theGRIO previously reported, Williams went on the hunt for a new boyfriend by literally putting out an official casting call. Fox producers sent an email to people in the industry ahead of Valentine’s Day saying, “Wendy Williams IS BACK ON THE MARKET! We are looking for fun men that can handle Wendy.”

The email reportedly noted specific requirements about Williams’s potential suitor. Some important qualities for Wendy include a 40 to 65-year-old age range, a location within the United States, and someone who is “not a schlub from the street.”

Read More: Wendy Williams is casting for a new boyfriend

The queen of media was previously married to Kevin Hunter before splitting in April 2019. The former couple share a 20-year-old son named Kevin. While promoting her Lifetime biopic in January, Williams opened up about her ex-husband and his much-talked-about infidelity.

On SiriusXM’s, The Jess Cagle Show the TV host revealed, “We were married for almost 22 years. We were together for 25 years. I don’t regret the day of meeting him…I don’t regret putting up with him for all 25 years. And that has nothing to do with him having this baby or him having this side girl for almost 15 years of our marriage. I’ve known about her almost since the beginning.”

She further explained, “I’ve known that Kevin is a serial cheat. The first time I found out was while I was pregnant with our son on bedrest. During that time I gave birth to him, he was in the delivery room. You’ll see that play out in the movie.”

Williams, who executive-produced the Lifetime biopic, previously noted that the project allowed her to clear up some misconceptions about her personal life. 

“I was able to clear up half-truths and untruths,” she told reporters during a panel promoting the project, per PEOPLE. “Just when you think you know, you watch a biopic and you learn a whole lot more — and for mine, I wanted to be very truthful.”

theGRIO’s Jared Alexander contributed to this story.

The post Wendy Williams cozies up with 'Date Wendy' winner Mike Esterman appeared first on TheGrio.

