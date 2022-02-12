Wendy Williams denies Wells Fargo's allegations about her mental health, claims ‘financial exploitation’

Wendy Williams has filed a temporary restraining order against Wells Fargo in order to access her cash. According to Williams' filings to the court, the bank's move reportedly came after Williams' former financial adviser alleged that Williams "was of unsound mind."

On Friday, financial advisers at the bank told Fox News Digital that the company's only goal was to ensure the "Wendy Williams Show" host is able to make payments to entities she "regularly" has made them to, despite what her camp is stating on the record about her being "fine" in response to reportedly being labeled as an "incapacitated person."

"Wells Fargo’s priority is the financial well-being of Ms. Williams and the preservation of her privacy," the statement reads. "As we have expressed to the Court, Wells Fargo is open to working with Ms. Williams’ counsel to release funds directly to her creditors for bills historically and regularly paid from her accounts."

Williams has denied that she was ever unable to fend for herself, and according to a statement from her attorney LaShawn Thomas to Fox News Digital, Williams "is fine" and "is of sound mind."

"Wendy wants the world to know that she strenuously denies all allegations about her mental health and well-being," Thomas said.

Williams had reportedly filed a temporary restraining order against Wells Fargo asking the court to "reopen any frozen accounts or assets" and grant Williams "access to any and all accompanying statements."

Wells Fargo would not confirm to Fox News Digital whether the former radio host is in fact, frozen out of her bank accounts.

Thomas further pressed in her statement Williams’ reason for taking legal action against Wells Fargo.

"Wendy had to unfortunately bring this action because Wells Fargo has refused to honor her Power of Attorney, granting her son authority to make inquiries to the bank on Wendy's behalf," the statement read. "Wendy further believes that all of the false narratives currently making the rounds derive from this source and she is saddened that she once considered this person a friend."

Wells Fargo had initially filed a letter in court claiming it was weary of Williams’ financial position and had motive to believe Williams "is the victim of undue influence and financial exploitation." Per People magazine, the filing does not "specify who or what is exploiting or unduly influencing Williams."

The bank reportedly maintained that Williams' financial advisor "recently witnessed telltale signs of exploitation, including [Williams'] own expressed apprehensions, but also upon other independent third-parties who know [Williams] well and share these concerns."

In response to the supposed qualms, Williams’ attorney said her statement to that is: "it saddens Wendy that Wells Fargo has chosen to believe the allegations of a former employee who is upset because she no longer has direct and unfettered access to Wendy's financial affairs."

Television personality Wendy Williams denies allegations from Wells Fargo that she is not in capable of handling her own finances. Getty Images

Per People, in the filing Williams also notes that she fired her financial advisor Lori Schiller "due to Schiller's malfeasance in relation to [Williams]'s accounts and Schiller's improper conduct in relation to their professional relationship," the filing alleged, adding that Wells Fargo wrongfully "continues to rely on Schiller's advisement as support for its decision to deny [Williams] access to her financial assets and statements."

Williams has not hosted her daily talk show in nearly a year. She has been vocal about her struggles with Graves' disease.

After a conveyor belt of guest hosts, it was announced this week that actress Sherri Shepherd will take over temporary hosting duties on a permanent basis.

Schiller did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.