Wendy Williams Denies Wells Fargo’s Allegations About Her Mental Health, Claims They ‘Wrongly Denied Her Access to Her Funds Without Justification’

Wendy Williams is fighting back after Well Fargo bank froze her assets due to suspicions of her inability to manage her funds. In addition, as a result of her various health issues, the television host stepped away from the “The Wendy Williams Show,” which is in its 13th season.

In response to these allegations, Williams’ attorney, LaShawn Thomas, Esq, shared a statement with Atlanta Black Star to address the rumors — true and false.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 06: Wendy Williams visits SiriusXM Studios on August 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)

“On behalf of Wendy Hunter, professionally known as Wendy Williams, as counsel to her and her affairs, Wendy wants the world to know that she strenuously denies all allegations about her mental health and well-being.”

It continued, “During this hiatus from the show, Wendy has employed holistic health professionals to help her reach optimal health during her treatment of Graves’ diseases and thyroid concerns.”

The statement also claimed Well Fargo “wrongly denied her access to her funds without justification. It saddens Wendy that Wells Fargo has chosen to believe the allegations of a former employee who is upset because she no longer has direct and unfettered access to Wendy’s financial affairs. Wendy had to, unfortunately, bring this action because Wells Fargo has refused to honor her Power of Attorney, granting her son authority to make inquiries to the bank on Wendy’s behalf.”

As previously reported, Williams filed court docs alleging that former financial adviser, Lori Schiller, was fired but still communicating with Wells Fargo about her finances. Schiller filed a report claiming Williams was “of unsound mind” and unable to manage her accounts herself.

Yet, Wendy’s statement claims she spoke with several bank representatives and managers about the former employee she considered “a friend.” She said there were no suspicions about her mental status at the time.

“In fact, Wells Fargo’s alleged suspicions were never raised until Wendy made it known that she no longer wanted to bank at Wells Fargo due to the bank’s mishandling of her complaints against her advisor. Wendy wants you to know she is fine she is of sound mind and disappointed about falsely circulated statements from an industry she has devoted her life to.”

The statement concludes with her signature tagline, “Wendy says to all her fans, “How you doing?”

Williams’ health began to decline in early September 2021 after she was diagnosed with COVID-19, resulting in guests hosts filling her chair on “The Wendy Williams Show.” In January, her son, Kevin Hunter Jr., shared a clip of his mother looking healthy and eating a salad. However, last week Deadline confirmed that producers were closing on a deal to rebrand and revamp the daytime talk show with replacement host Sherri Shepherd.

Additional details regarding Williams’ health or her return to daytime television have not been released.

