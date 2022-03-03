Wendy Williams’ ex files wrongful termination suit against production company

Kevin Hunter claims he was fired just days after Williams filed for divorce — once he’d fathered a child with Sharina Hudson.

Kevin Hunter, the ex-husband of talk show icon Wendy Williams, has filed a lawsuit against Debmar-Mercury, the production company behind The Wendy Williams Show.

Hunter, who worked as executive producer on the show and is the father of Williams’ 21-year-old son, Kevin Hunter Jr., is accusing the company of wrongful termination, claiming that he was fired “on the basis of his marital status, which is barred by the New York City Human Rights Law,” according to People.

Talk show icon Wendy Williams (left) and her now ex-husband Kevin Hunter (right) are shown in happier times. Hunter has filed a lawsuit against Debmar-Mercury, the production company behind “The Wendy Williams Show.” (Photo: Charlie Sykes/AP, File)

“The termination of Plaintiff was based strictly upon Plaintiff’s marital status and his impending divorce to the Show’s host, ignoring all of the contributions that Plaintiff made to make the Show a success,” the filing states. “As a result of Defendants’ aforesaid actions and the breach of their agreement with Hunter, the Defendants have been unjustly enriched from Plaintiff’s Executive Producer contributions to the Show, as well as enduring Product Integrations engagements Plaintiff has brought to the Show and that the Show has retained.”

According to the report, Hunter claims his employment status was changed in April 2019 just days after Williams filed for divorce from him once he’d fathered a child with Sharina Hudson. Page Six reported in October that Hunter and Hudson are engaged, now living in Florida.

The Wendy Williams Show is coming to an end after 13 seasons, and last season, Williams did not host her talk show due to ongoing health issues. As a result, actress Sherri Shepherd, who was a fan favorite among a rotating lineup of guest hosts, will have her own show, Sherri, debuting this fall.

Hunter referenced the end of his former wife’s TV program in his court documents, according to People, saying, “Even though The Wendy Williams Show will be over, Defendants will continue to be unjustly enriched by Plaintiff’s initial work including his initial concepts created for the Show and Plaintiff’s product integration agreements.”

He asserts that the show “never recovered” since he departed.

Hunter is seeking “compensatory, punitive damages, an award of costs, interest and attorney’s fees, and such other and further relief as this Court deems just and proper.” He estimates his economic loss to be between $7 and $10 million.

