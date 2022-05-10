Wendy Williams Says She Only Has $2 To Her Name And People Have To Give Her Funds For Bills: 'I Have No Money'

Wendy Williams hasn’t been having the easiest time in her career and finances. The queen of daytime television lost her show amid an extended leave of absence to deal with health issues. During that time, Williams filed a lawsuit against Wells Fargo citing they would not give her access to her account. The financial institution says they put a block on her account due to her appearing to not be in good mental health and states they believe she needs a conservator.

In recent months, Williams has been seen in Florida and New York. Fans are happy she’s seemingly in better health, but Williams says her finances are still not in order.

Wendy Williams says she leans on others for financial assistance

During a recent Instagram interview with rapper Fat Joe, one of the many special guests’ co-hosts who’ve filled in for Williams amid her absence and eventual firing from the show, Joe asked Williams about her current financial situation.

Williams says her issues with Wells Fargo have yet to be rectified and she still doesn’t have access to her money.

“No. Somebody stopped giving me my money,” Williams said, adding that she only has $2 to her name. “Somebody stopped giving me my American Express…I have no money.”

When asked how she’s paying her bills, Williams says she has help. “Well, I know some people who give me money for things,” she said. “For essential things like, I want to go out to a restaurant or I want to come over to your place, you know, or I want to go over to, whoever…you know what I’m saying? Madonna, if I want Madonna to come over here. If I want anybody, you know what I’m saying?”

She also talked about her finances in March

As she said in an Instagram video, “My thing is that I’ve been asking questions about my money and when I begin asking questions about my money, suddenly [financial advisor] Lori Schiller has got no response regarding my money.”

“I want my money. This is not fair,” she said, according to ET Online. “…Wells Fargo has no questions and answers regarding my money. This is not fair. And Lori Schiller and Wells Fargo has this guardianship petition about keeping me away from my money. This is not right and this is not fair.”

“I know for a fact that Bernie Young used my American Express card to hire an attorney to file a petition against me,” she continued, accusing her former manager. “That was done with my American Express card…Then there’s this person….A former doctor…had medical information about me that I never even got! It was sent over the Lori Schiller. So I haven’t gotten this stuff. I fired this doctor and, again, all I want to know is wherei s my money? This is not right! And certainly, this is not fair…Wells Fargo has used all this stuff to create the guardianship over me.”

Williams accused the New York legal system of "being weird" and said they have no evidence regarding Williams' need of a guardian.

Williams also accused her former financial advisor who allegedly told Wells Fargo to freeze her access to her account, claiming Williams couldn’t manage her own business. Wells Fargo has also issued documents to the court, alleging that the bank has “strong reason” to believe that Williams is a victim of “undue influence and financial exploitation.” Watch Williams’ full video below.

Watch a clip from Williams and Fat Joe's interview below:

And watch her previous Instagram video below: