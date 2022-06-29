Wendy Williams Says She Can Only Feel 5% Of Her Feet, Shows Her Lymphedema In Interview

Wendy Williams is giving more of her fans access to her ongoing medical conditions and has revealed she can only feel 5% of her feet.

In a new interview with TMZ Live Tuesday, Williams showed hosts Harvey Levin and Charles Latibeaudiere the lymphedema affecting her feet. She held her swollen foot up to the camera, saying, according to The Jasmine Brand, "It's [the lymphedema] is up and down. I can only feel, maybe five percent of my feet."

When Latibeaudiere asked how she's feeling, she snarkily replied, "Better than you."

The other notable moments from the interview include how Williams was acting and that she had her iconic purple chair, meaning that prior reports of it being thrown in the trash were false. But regarding her mannerisms during the interview, her speech was stilted and strained, making it appear like something is going on behind the scenes. However, Williams maintains that she is doing well and, as she said in the interview, is working with Debmar-Mercury exec Marcus Mort to create a podcast.

“I’ve got enough money to do something else, and what I’ve never done–podcasts,” she said. “[A] podcast, everyone has, but when you’re famous, podcasts will make more money for me being famous than doing The Wendy Williams Show.” She also intimated that she might work on a sneaker business venture due to her already having a fashion line with HSN.

Details about the podcast

As TMZ reports, “[Her manger] Will [Selby] is executive producing Wendy’s upcoming podcast, and tells us Wendy recently spoke to Snoop Dogg and Fat Joe about being guests — as she’s planning to focus more on her own personal favorites from the music world. In addition, we’re told Wendy’s had convos with the Kardashians, and even a member of the Trump family. Will’s not saying which one, but any of them would be a huge get … considering what’s going on in Washington.”

