Wendy Williams slams gossip about her health: 'Do I look frail to you?'

Wendy Williams is addressing headlines about her late-night visit to Walmart last week.

Following a one-week break from "The Wendy Williams Show," the daytime TV host sat down to dispel rumors surrounding her 4 a.m. visit to Walmart.

Williams explained that she and a few women from her sober house in Queens decided to get out of the city for a camping trip.

"This weekend, we decided to go camping. Because I'm the newbie, I get to make the decision,” Williams said during Monday's show. “I’m thinking we’re going over to Ellis Island – confidentially speaking – to one of those glamp grounds … No, honey.”

However, headlines popped up during the camping trip when pictures of Williams at a Walmart in a small town in New York surfaced.

"One of the best things about being truthful to yourself and truthful to you and having your own show is I can come and dispel my own rumors," she began. "The headline was, 'Poor, lonely Wendy needs a hug.' Then it said, 'She looks frail, she was by herself.' By herself?"

She continued: "You know I have the Graves' Disease, where I have pressure by my eyes… They caught me with an eye pop, also."

Williams then addressed the fact that she was wearing a robe in the tabloid snapshots. She clapped back: "It was 4:00 in the morning … What do you want me to wear? A ball gown?

"Thank you, blogs," Williams said. "Do I look frail to you?"

Williams also took time during the show to address updates on her health and sobriety.

“The great thing about being in the sober house [are] the people that I live with,” she said. “We are people with functioning careers who just want to check ourselves and get down with that 12-step."

She noted, "There are people in there with prestigious careers and degrees. You wouldn't know us walking on the street but we are that."

Williams said she wanted to help end the stigma around addiction and sobriety.

"There’s such a stigma to substance abuse. Everybody thinks it’s going to be the bum on the corner,” she continued. “I’m the face of it. How about you? Sometimes you just need to go someplace and get at one with your sobriety and your 12 steps."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Wendy Williams slams gossip about her health: 'Do I look frail to you?'