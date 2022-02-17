Wendy Williams Speaks Out Against Mental Health Claims After Wells Fargo Freezes Her Accounts

Wendy Williams attends Spotify x Cash Money Host Premiere of mini-documentary New Cash Order on February 20, 2020 in New York, New York.

Wendy Williams is speaking out against claims about her mental health following the freezing of her financial accounts at the hands of Wells Fargo.

Per Variety, Williams’ statement comes just after the bank made the unsavory move and requested a hearing for temporary guardianship and referred to Williams as an “incapacitated” person.

Read more

Williams’ publicist recently put out a statement made on behalf of the iconic TV host provided by her attorney lawyer LaShawn Thomas, saying in part: “On behalf of Wendy Hunter, professionally known as Wendy Williams, as counsel to her and her affairs, Wendy wants the world to know that she strenuously denies all allegations about her mental health and well-being. During this hiatus from the show, Wendy has employed holistic health professionals to help her reach optimal health during her treatment of Graves’ disease and thyroid concerns.”

It concludes:

“Wendy wants you to know she is fine; she is of sound mind and disappointed about falsely circulated statements from an industry she has devoted her life to. Wendy is grateful for the love and the outpouring of support she has received from her fans and she can’t want to get back. She thanks everyone who has been patiently awaiting her return and believes that, thanks in large part to the love and support of her son, her family, her new team of doctors and a change of scenery, she is on the mend. Wendy says to all her fans, ‘How you doing?’ So, please send her positive messages, energy, and affirmations to her social media that she can read daily.”

Additionally, as Complex notes, the statement further claims that Williams’ mental health allegations stem from a “former employee who is upset because she no longer has direct and unfettered access to Wendy’s financial affairs.” That employee appears to be her former financial advisor Lori Schiller according to an affidavit filed with the New York Supreme Court. The document also details Williams’ multiple attempts at trying to access her assets but to no avail.



A spokesperson for Wells Fargo has since responded to Williams’ claims saying: “Wells Fargo’s priority is the financial well-being of Ms. Williams and the preservation of her privacy. As we have expressed to the Court, Wells Fargo is open to working with Ms. Williams’ counsel to release funds directly to her creditors for bills historically and regularly paid from her accounts.”