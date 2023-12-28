Wendy's 1-cent Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger deal is here for National Bacon Day

Hope you're hungry for bacon this week because Wendy's is going all out for National Bacon Day.

From Dec. 27 to Jan 2., Wendy's is allowing customers to add on a 1-cent purchase of a Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger to commemorate the day. This is the second time the chain has done this, the last being in September for National Cheeseburger Day.

National Bacon Day is celebrated in December and is not to be confused with International Bacon Day which happens in September.

Here's what to know about National Bacon Day with Wendy's this year.

When is National Bacon Day?

National Bacon Day is on Saturday, Dec. 30.

The holiday has been celebrated since its first year in 1997. In 2020, over half of the U.S. population said they used a pound or more bacon that year. It's not just for breakfast anymore, either. Bacon improves everything from beverages to desserts.

Wendy's fans can get a Jr Bacon Cheeseburger for just one penny

Wendy's celebrating Bacon Day with a week of 1-cent burgers

Wendy's is offering 1-cent Jr. Bacon Cheeseburgers at participating locations this week. All JBCs will come topped with applewood smoked bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo.

To get the 1-cent burger, order online or in the Wendy's app.

Wendy's is celebrating National Bacon Day with 1-cent Jr. Bacon Cheeseburgers from Dec. 27, 2023, through Jan. 2, 2024.

To set up an account, go to the app or the website and set up a rewards account. Once you've set up the account, you can view offers and available promotions. There, you can add the 1-cent burger to your order.

Can I get unlimited 1-cent burgers from Wendy's?

No. The offer limits customers to one, 1-cent Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger per order and one offer per customer per visit.

How many Wendy's locations are in Kentucky?

Kentucky boasts an impressive 148 Wendy's chains in it. However, we are not anywhere near the top. The state with the most Wendy's locations is Florida with 542 locations.

Top ten states with the most Wendy's locations:

Florida - 542 Texas - 464 Ohio - 406 Georgia - 298 California - 293 North Carolina - 264 Pennsylvania - 260 Michigan - 244 New York - 230 Virginia - 224

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Wendy's 1-cent Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger deal: How to get it