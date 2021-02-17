Wendy's announces Jalapeno Popper Chicken Sandwich, trolls McDonald's new chicken sandwiches

Add another entry into the spicy chicken sandwich competition.

Wendy’s launched its Jalapeño Popper Chicken Sandwich and new Jalapeño Popper Chicken Salad Wednesday with a way to try the sandwich free starting Thursday. The new items are in addition to the fast-food chain's Spicy Chicken, Classic Chicken and Pretzel Bacon Pub Chicken sandwiches.

The announcement comes as Burger King said it would release a new chicken sandwich later this year, including a spicy version, and before McDonald’s rolls out three new chicken sandwiches Feb. 24. Starting at noon ET Thursday, McDonald's is offering a way to pay up to try the sandwich a day early or get a chicken hoodie.

Wendy's trolled the competition, in particular McDonald's, in its news release.

“While everyone else is playing catch up and distracting consumers with stale chicken drops, we are listening and bringing exciting flavors and bold ingredients forward to help fans avoid the McStake of settling for the same boring chicken sandwiches from other fast-food joints,” Carl Loredo, Wendy’s chief marketing officer, said in a statement.

Wendy's Jalapeño Popper Chicken Sandwich includes the chain's spicy chicken fillet with creamy jalapeno cream cheese and six slices of jalapenos. It is served on a toasted bun with Applewood-smoked bacon, cheddar and pepper-jack cheese.

Prices can vary by location, but the sandwich generally costs $5.99, and the salad version is $6.79.

The items are available at Wendy’s drive-through, via contactless pickup from a mobile order or through delivery with DoorDash, Grubhub, Uber Eats and Postmates.

From Thursday through Feb. 21, Wendy's is offering the sandwich for freewith Grubhub orders of $15 or more, with free delivery, while supplies last.

Chick-fil-A debuted a new Grilled Spicy Chicken Deluxe Sandwich at restaurants nationwide Jan. 22. In early February, McDonald's brought back its Spicy Chicken McNuggets for a limited time.

