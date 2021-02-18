It's on! Wendy's, Burger King unveil new chicken sandwiches to compete with McDonald's

Lindsay Lowe

Just before McDonald's rolls out not one but three new chicken sandwiches on Feb. 24, rival fast-food chains are fighting back with new chicken sandwiches of their own.

Both Wendy’s and Burger King just announced they are introducing new chicken sandwiches to their menus this year, and they're both clearly both in it to win it. ("It" being total world fried-chicken sandwich domination, of course.)

Wendys Jalapeno-Popper Sandwhich (The Wendy&#39;s Company)
Wendys Jalapeno-Popper Sandwhich (The Wendy's Company)

Wendy’s threw some shade at Mickey D’s as it unveiled its Jalapeño Popper Chicken Sandwich, which features jalapeño cream cheese, six slices of jalapeños, smoked bacon strips, and both cheddar and pepper jack cheese. The $5.99 sandwich is now available.

"While everyone else is playing catch up and distracting consumers with stale chicken drops, we are listening and bringing exciting flavors and bold ingredients forward to help fans avoid the McStake of settling for the same boring chicken sandwiches from other fast-food joints," Carl Loredo, Wendy’s chief marketing officer, said in a release.

Burger King&#39;s new,
Burger King's new,

Meanwhile, Burger King revealed Wednesday it is working on a Hand-Breaded Chicken Sandwich, served original or spicy on a potato bun with pickles and a signature sauce. The sandwich, which will come in both Original and Spicy, as well as a version with lettuce and tomato, won’t be available until later this year — for which Burger King had a saucy explanation.

“Since we aren’t down to half a** the process, we plan to introduce our sandwich later this year,” the chain said in a press release. “We promise it will be worth the wait.”

This new escalation in the chicken sandwich wars comes after KFC announced its upgrade to its own fried chicken sandwich earlier this year. The fast food chain is known for all things chicken, of course, but it said it wanted to revamp its current offering to compete with the growing popularity of crispy chicken sandwiches across the board.

"Many customers hadn't considered KFC as a part of the chicken sandwich conversation, but anyone who tastes this sandwich will know, without a doubt, that we're playing to win,” KFC said in a release in January.

And then, of course, there’s the viral Popeyes chicken sandwich, which is the Helen of Troy of this Trojan War. When Popeyes launched its first chicken sandwich in 2019, other fast food chains including Wendy’s and Chick-Fil-A began beefing over who really had the best chicken sandwich in an epic (and hilarious) Twitter battle. And the battle, both on social media and IRL, continues to this day.

With so many new chicken sandwiches coming out this year, it’s hard to say who will come out on top. But really, as every fast-food chain competes to make the crispiest, tastiest chicken burgers around, we’d argue we are the true winners.

Recommended Stories

  • Cheddar, Bacon, Chicken, Apple Sandwiches

    Warm, toasty and oozing with cheese, these chicken and apple sandwiches are a perfect comfort food for the fall. Check out the recipe on this episode of Best Bites!

  • Here's How To Get An Early Taste Of McDonald's New Crispy Chicken Sandwich

    McDonald's Corp (NYSE: MCD) is a week away from launching its new premium chicken sandwich and the fast-food chain is selling early access at CHKNDrop.com. What Happened: McDonald's new chicken sandwich will be available nationwide on Feb. 24 and the company is promoting its launch by offering access a limited-edition "capsule" as of Thursday, starting at noon. Fans that sign up on for $5 on CHKNDrop.com will receive a coupon allowing them to try the sandwich one day before the general public. Also part of the capsule is a limited-edition hoodie with the word, "crispyjuicytender," on it to "memorialize this great addition to our menu," McDonald's Vice President of U.S. Communications David Tovar said in a press release. "We know fans can't wait for our new Crispy Chicken Sandwich to hit restaurants, so we're celebrating them and this moment with a drop like no other," Tovar also said. Finally, the lucky few that manage to secure a CHKNDrop.com spot will also receive a never-before-heard audio track created by Tay Keith on 7" vinyl. Related Link: KFC Pecks Its Way Into Premium Chicken Sandwich Battle Why It's Important: McDonald's chicken sandwich offering has lagged its peers as consumers embraced premium sandwiches from the likes of Popeyes, owned by Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE: QSR) and Chick-fil-A. Many McDonald's franchisees consider chicken sandwich chains, not burger chains, as their main rivals. What's Next: As of Feb. 24, the public can choose from McDonald's new chicken sandwich that will come in three forms: Crispy, Spicy and Deluxe. (Photo: McDonald's) See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaValentine's Day Deals For Those Who Don't Want To Cook© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Wendy’s Jalapeño Popper Chicken Sandwich has no reason to be this cocky

    Next week, after well over a year of crispity-crunchity anticipation, McDonald’s is finally entering the Chicken Sandwich Wars. That’s why this week, Wendy’s has released a “new” chicken sandwich, the Jalapeño Popper Chicken Sandwich, and by “new” I mean it’s the chain’s regularly available chicken sandwich with a bunch of other stuff slapped onto it. As you may have gathered from my tone, I am not particularly enthusiastic about Wendy’s antics. It’s not that I give two hoots about McDonald’s honor, because McDonald’s pulled this same exact chicken sandwich con amidst Popeyespalooza 2019, so as far as I’m concerned the Golden Arches can reap what they sow. I’m just tired of Wendy’s acting like a bit of a brat all the time. It wants to have an “edgy” Twitter account? Fine. It wants to flaunt the fact that it stole away McDonald’s corporate chef? Have fun with that. But then yesterday, I read this quote Wendy’s Chief Marketing Officer Carl Loredo gave to CNNBusiness:

  • McDonald's is Selling Crispy Chicken Sandwich Hoodies for $5

    The limited-edition hoodies come with a never-before-heard Tay Keith song, as well as the new Crispy Chicken Sandwich

  • Early access to McDonald’s chicken sandwich sells out, but Popeyes might have something for you [Update]

    Update, February 18, 2021: And just like that, all the McDonald’s limited-edition capsules are sold out. But amidst McDonald’s frenzied merch drop, Popeyes was quick to sneak in some jabs at the latest fast food competitor to ape its chicken sandwich concept. In a press release sent to The Takeout, Popeyes takes aim at McDonald’s upcoming chicken sandwich, saying that “Ever since Popeyes released their famous internet breaking Chicken Sandwich, the bar has been set high for what customers expect from a quality chicken sandwich, and other restaurants have been trying to get a taste of the hype by debuting or upgrading their own.”

  • McDonald's is releasing its new chicken sandwich like a hot sneaker drop, with a limited edition hoodie and vinyl

    The fast food chain is releasing three variations of chicken sandwiches on February 24, but buyers can test them out one day earlier.

  • Wendy's, Burger King Simultaneously Join The Latest Chicken Sandwich Craze

    Days ahead of McDonald's Corp's (NYSE: MCD) nationwide launch of its premium chicken sandwich, both Wendys Co (NASDAQ: WEN) and Restaurant Brands International Inc's (NYSE: QSR) Burger King announced competing offerings. Wendy's Jalapeño Popper Chicken: Wendy's announced a new chicken sandwich meant to compete against premium rivals. The company's Jalapeño Popper Chicken Sandwich includes the familiar chicken fillet topped with creamy jalapeño cream cheese, six slices of jalapenos, three strips of Applewood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese and shredded pepper jack cheese. Hungry customers not in the mood for a sandwich can opt for a Jalapeño Popper Chicken Salad. The new menu item packs the same flavors of the sandwich with additional romaine and spring lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeño and cheddar croutons and topped with a creamy jalapeño ranch dressing. "While everyone else is playing catch up and distracting consumers with stale chicken drops, we are listening and bringing exciting flavors and bold ingredients forward to help fans avoid the McStake of settling for the same boring chicken sandwiches from other fast-food joints," said Carl Loredo, chief marketing officer for Wendy's. "Our new Jalapeño Popper Chicken Sandwich casts a big shadow across the competition and really delivers an enhanced chicken sandwich experience. The innovation on flavor is unlike anything else out there." Related Link: KFC Pecks Its Way Into Premium Chicken Sandwich Battle Burger King's Not Half A**s Chicken Sandwich: Burger King also said it will launch a chicken sandwich later this year. Unlike its rivals, Burger King has no interest in making a "half a**s" and "burger-joint-quality" sandwich. Burger King has been experimenting with a hand-breaded chicken sandwich since 2019 and started testing the product in September 2020. The sandwich includes a thick-cut white meat chicken breast breaded by hand and topped with pickles and sauce with optional toppings like lettuce and tomatoes. "What if hand-breading were to chicken what flame-grilling is to burgers? That's been our guiding filter to bring a delicious chicken sandwich to guests in a way only BK can," said Ellie Doty, chief marketing officer, Burger King North America. "We'll take the time to get it right and our guests will definitely taste the difference." (Photo: Mark Lorch via Flickr) See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaThe Early Reaction To Walmart's Q4Here's How To Get An Early Taste Of McDonald's New Crispy Chicken Sandwich© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • PG&E Rolls Out Electric Vehicle Fast Charge Stations

    The structures can add hundreds of miles to vehicle range with only a 30-minute charge, the utility says.

  • Paris Hilton Is Engaged to Carter Reum!

    On Wednesday, Paris Hilton announced that she is engaged to entrepreneur Carter Reum. Carter popped the question during a tropical getaway to celebrate the heiress’ 40th birthday.

  • Rep. Axne: Robinhood, trading platforms have responsibility to protect investors

    Rep. Cindy Axne (D-Iowa), a member of the House Financial Services Committee, says Congress needs to look into the "gamification" of investing, in light of the GameStop saga in January.

  • White Sox to use Michael Kopech creatively as part of 2021 pitching plans

    Michael Kopech was back on the mound for the White Sox on the first day of spring training. But aside from the promise of implementing some creativity, there's still plenty of mystery surrounding how the team will use him in 2021.

  • These $5 scrunchies with a hidden zipper can hide your keys, cash and more

    If you’re looking for a secret hiding place as part of your ‘fit, check out these genius scrunchies.

  • Cardi B Just Made History With Her Latest Single "Up"

    Cardi's no stranger to breaking records.

  • 90 Day Fiancé' s Evelyn Cormier Addresses 'Rude' Speculation About Her Marriage

    "People like to read into everything," says the American Idol alum, who will be competing with her husband, David Vázquez Zermeño, in the new 90 Day Fiancé spinoff series, Love Games

  • Carla Hall Gave Us Her Top 10 All-Time Favorite Soul Food Cookbooks

    "If we don't understand where we've been, there's no way we will ever value our history or our food."From Delish

  • The Most Controversial Celebrity Dresses of All Time Through the Years

    Some celebrities really aren't afraid to bare it all on the red carpet. From Redbook

  • Dr. Pimple Popper Just Squeezed Thick 'Kebab Meat' From A Scalp Cyst

    "Add that into a gyro 🥙"

  • Dr. Fauci Just Said COVID Could Get a Whole Lot Worse

    COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations, and deaths are on a downward trend. While this is certainly good news, it doesn’t by any means signify that the United States is out of the woods quite yet. During a Tuesday interview with the Missoulian, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, revealed that there is a good chance cases will rise once again. Read on to find out what he had to say—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had Coronavirus. Dr. Fauci Warns “This Variant Situation is Dominating the Picture”While he acknowledges that cases are dropping, he is concerned that the newest, more transmissible variants could have a devastating impact. “The number of cases is diminishing on a rather steep downward trajectory right now,” Fauci said. “That can turn around and go the wrong direction if we have a predominance of a virus that has a better degree of transmissibility. This variant situation is dominating the picture a bit.”He added that our best hope in combating the virus is via vaccination and public health measures, pointing out that it is “a constant battle of persuasion” to press the value of mask-wearing or vaccine participation on the general public. “But when you have a degree of vaccine hesitancy in the general community — people who are vaccine denialists or skeptical or hesitant — we don’t have any good mechanism to get the general public vaccinated,” he said. “You can do that in schools or hospitals. Elsewhere that’s really a problem.”And, for the vaccine to really be able to work its magic, the majority of the population will need to get it. “The only way we’re going to get our arms around this outbreak — the only way to get enough people vaccinated to establish herd immunity — is if 75 to 80 percent of the country gets vaccinated," he said. "If you have a degree of vaccine hesitancy, that’s not going to happen.”RELATED: If You Feel This, You May Have Already Had COVID, Says Dr. FauciHow to Stay Healthy During This PandemicSo follow Fauci's fundamentals and help end this surge, no matter where you live—wear a face mask, social distance, avoid large crowds, don't go indoors with people you're not sheltering with (especially in bars), practice good hand hygiene, get vaccinated when it becomes available to you, and to protect your life and the lives of others, don't visit any of these 35 Places You're Most Likely to Catch COVID.

  • Why A Younger Generation is Suddenly Rushing to Palm Beach

    A new flock of snowbirds has the storied Florida destination turning over a new leaf.

  • We Paired Floral Designers With the Latest Fabrics. The Results Will Take Your Breath Away

    These new art-inspired textiles were just begging for bouquets to bring out their best.From ELLE Decor