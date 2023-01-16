Wendy's (NASDAQ:WEN) Is Increasing Its Dividend To $0.25

The board of The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) has announced that the dividend on 15th of March will be increased to $0.25, which will be 100% higher than last year's payment of $0.125 which covered the same period. This takes the dividend yield to 2.2%, which shareholders will be pleased with.

Wendy's' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. The last dividend was quite easily covered by Wendy's' earnings. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 48.1%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 52%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.08 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of $0.50. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 20% over that duration. Dividends have grown rapidly over this time, but with cuts in the past we are not certain that this stock will be a reliable source of income in the future.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. It's encouraging to see that Wendy's has been growing its earnings per share at 28% a year over the past five years. The company doesn't have any problems growing, despite returning a lot of capital to shareholders, which is a very nice combination for a dividend stock to have.

We Really Like Wendy's' Dividend

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Wendy's is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Just as an example, we've come across 2 warning signs for Wendy's you should be aware of, and 1 of them is significant. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

