Wendy's unveils limited-time Strawberry Frosty for summer

Brooke DiPalma
·Reporter, Booking Producer
·2 min read

Fans asked, and Wendy's (WEN) delivered — the Strawberry Frosty is set to hit menus nationwide.

For a limited-time only and for the first time ever in the U.S., the strawberry malt treat will be available on menus alongside the return of the Summer Strawberry Chicken Salad. The price of the flavored frosty varies by location.

"We’re always listening to our fans, and as the most-requested item, it was a no-brainer for us to bring the Strawberry Frosty to the menu this season,” Wendy's exec Carl Loredo said in a release.

Last spring, the flavor successfully debuted in Canada and was then tested in the U.S. in Charleston, West Virginia. The flavor has also been available at the Walmart Hamburger Stand location in Heath, Ohio.

It’s Frosty Time: Wendy’s Freshens Up Summer with Strawberry Frosty Fun (Courtesy: Wendy’s)
Taking a jab at the competition, Loredo alluded to problems McDonald's (MCD) has been having with broken soft serve machines.

“While some of our competitors are still trying to get their ice cream machines to work, fans can dip into this new strawberry treat all summer long at Wendy’s," he said in a release.

The strawberry Frosty will be available alongside the famed chocolate Frosty. However, in most restaurants, a vanilla option will not be available since it will be used as a base for the strawberry flavoring.

In an effort to increase engagement, customers who use the Wendy's app to order a strawberry salad get a free small order of fries, through July 3. For ordering on the app, customers can gain Wendy's Rewards. Once a customer reaches 150 points, they'll receive an option to get a free Strawberry Frosty.

This latest addition comes as Wendy's invests in its menu with its hot and crispy fries and bets big on breakfast with its hot honey chicken biscuit breakfast sandwich. On the call, Li alluded that more innovation may be on the way soon for the company's breakfast portfolio.

This comes as a potential acquisition of the fast food giant may be in the works. At the end of May, shares of Wendy's jumped as much as 15% after its largest shareholder, Trian Fund Management, announced that it will be exploring a potential acquisition.

According to the filing, Trian said it is seeking a deal that it believes "can generate or enhance shareholder value," adding that a potential transaction could include an acquisition or business combination/merger.

Year-to-date shares of Wendy's are down nearly 22%.

