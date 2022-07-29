Wenham man enters guilty plea in PPP fraud case

Jul. 29—WENHAM — A Wenham man who reached a plea agreement with federal prosecutors last month in a $1.2 million pandemic relief fraud case has pleaded guilty to one count of bank fraud.

James Joseph Cohen, 59, was allowed to appear for his court proceeding Thursday in U.S. District Court in Boston via Zoom due to what court papers described as a "debilitating medical condition."

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 28.

Under the terms of a plea agreement filed last month Cohen is expected to receive a sentence of one year of probation, with a condition that he make restitution of the $1.197 million in funds he obtained from two local banks and the Small Business Administration.

The North Shore Bank in Peabody and The Newburyport Bank approved requests for Payroll Protection Program loans based on what turned out to be fraudulent financial and payroll records submitted by Cohen. The SBA provided Economic Injury Disaster funds.

Cohen, who has a prior conviction for fraud dating back to 2005, when he was known as Jamie Edelkind, could have faced up to 30 years in prison.

