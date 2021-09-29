Wenham man facing COVID fund fraud charge

Sep. 29—WENHAM — A Wenham man has been charged by federal prosecutors with fraudulently obtaining $1.2 million in CARES Act funds for two businesses he owns, the U.S. Attorney's office announced Tuesday evening

James Joseph Cohen, 58, made an initial appearance Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Boston. He was released on personal recognizance.

Prosecutors say in a court filing that Cohen — who was formerly known as Jamie Edelkind and who has a 2005 federal bank fraud conviction — was the owner of two companies, SARC and Ceromaze, Inc.

Beginning in April, 2020, Cohen began applying for Economic Injury Disaster Loans and Payroll Protection Program funds on behalf of the two companies.

He used the names of two investors, including a 95-year-old Dedham man who had retired years earlier, and a Swampscott man, in submitting applications to the Small Business Administration, North Shore Bank and The Newburyport Bank, according to court filings.

Those applications, besides inaccurately listing those investors as company employees, provided inflated income and payroll figures — in one case inflating it tenfold, as well as listing anywhere from 11 to 16 employees when there were no more than five, according to the affidavit filed in the case.

Bank records for Cohen showed that the funds were being used to pay personal expenses for Cohen, including $123,000 to American Express, $101,000 toward his mortgage, $19,000 to the mother of some of his children, $36,000 in tuition, and $9,000 to a Maine resort lodge, among other expenditures.

Cohen was questioned by an agent in July and, according to the affidavit, made several acknowledgements that the applications were not accurate.

Cohen, then known as Edelkind, was sentenced to five years in prison in 2005 after being found guilty of four counts of bank fraud in another scheme. He still owes a significant portion of the $3.2 million in restitution he was ordered to pay in that case, according to the affidavit.

The charge of bank fraud provides a sentence of up to 30 years in prison, five years of supervised release and a fine of up to $1 million or twice the gross gain or loss, the U.S. Attorney's office said in a statement.

Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis

