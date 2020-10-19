Visiting an airport lounge during the pandemic felt safe to me but it wasn't the same without the buffet

Business Insider

Farewell buffets, hello social distancing. Rachel Hosie/Insider

Some airport lounges have reopened since the pandemic hit, and one of those is No. 1 Traveler Lounge at Gatwick Airport North Terminal in London.

I paid £32 ($42) to visit the lounge before a flight recently and found it was different to my previous experiences.

Understandably, there was no buffet or complimentary newspapers and a smaller menu with four dishes available.

Though it wasn't the lounge experience I know and love, the restrictions made sense to me.

And while I still found the lounge to be a relaxing place in the airport terminal, I personally don't think it's worth the extra money during this time.

Understandably, airport lounges aren't what they were before the pandemic.

While some have reopened since the pandemic knocked the travel industry for six (flight bookings for November are currently down as much as 88% compared to last year) they have, of course, had to return under the new normal.

When flying to Barbados recently, I visited one of the lounges at London's Gatwick Airport: No. 1 Traveler North.

Usually, there's a large buffet area as well as various made-to-order dishes on the menu, and sometimes a spa.

However, when I visited there was, of course, no spa, no buffet, a limited menu, and no free magazines or newspapers, although the whole experience cost the usual price of £32 ($42).

The No. 1 Traveler Lounge at Gatwick North is very easy to find, as all the lounges are situated together.

The entrance to the lounge area at Gatwick Airport North Terminal. Rachel Hosie/Insider

It has a stylish entrance which immediately made me feel calm.

The entrance to No. 1 Traveler Lounge is all marble. Rachel Hosie/Insider

After showing my boarding card and giving my name to the friendly staff (I'd booked and paid online in advance), I was in.

Plush sofas set the tone for the lounge. Rachel Hosie/Insider

The focal point of the lounge is the circular bar, which you see as soon as you walk in.

The circular bar in the lounge. Rachel Hosie/Insider

There was self-service juice and water on the counter, as well as pretty floral arrangements.

Large flower displays decorate the bar. Rachel Hosie/Insider

I was shown to a table by the window and sat down with a paper I'd picked up outside in the terminal, having read online beforehand that they're no longer provided in the lounge.

A window seat in the lounge. Rachel Hosie/Insider

It was a Saturday morning and the lounge was just the right level of busy — not noisy or uncomfortably full, but not super quiet either, with a mix of solo travelers, couples, and small groups. People wore masks when walking around.

The main area in the No. 1 Traveler Lounge at Gatwick North. Rachel Hosie/Insider

The server recited the menu to me verbally, and I was surprised that there were only four items on offer: Baked eggs on muffins, porridge, a continental breakfast, or a sausage bap (the lounge's former food offering was more extensive).

Self-service tea and coffee. Rachel Hosie/Insider

Tea and coffee was also self-service.

Tea and coffee machines for lounge guests. Rachel Hosie/Insider

The soft drinks machine was out of use, and it was unclear why.

The soft drinks machine was out of order. Rachel Hosie/Insider

There was plenty of hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes, and signs about social distancing, which was good to see.

Disinfectant wipes were available. Rachel Hosie/Insider

Every table had a sign on to ensure social distancing: About half said they were clean and available, and the other half were out of use.

The lounge has a mix of tables. Rachel Hosie/Insider

The tables in the main dining area were a mix of luxurious marble, industrial metal, wood, and plain white.

A large marble table can accommodate parties of six. Rachel Hosie/Insider

Half the restaurant was completely closed off.

A large section of the lounge restaurant was closed. Rachel Hosie/Insider

The lounge had different areas with very different vibes.

Inside Gatwick North Terminal's No. 1 Traveler Lounge. Rachel Hosie/Insider

If you wanted to sink into a velvet armchair and watch some TV, for example, you could.

Armchairs and a TV in the lounge. Rachel Hosie/Insider

The area I liked best was the so-called "Library." It had plush leather sofas and dim lighting, giving it a grown-up feel.

The library. Rachel Hosie/Insider

In fact, the area is for anyone over the age of 12 only, but I didn't see any children in the whole lounge.

Plush leather sofas in the library, and more self-service drinks. Rachel Hosie/Insider

There was plenty of work space ...

Large windows line the Library. Rachel Hosie/Insider

... and lots of sockets, as there were in the whole lounge.

Work stations in the Library. Rachel Hosie/Insider

There was even a meeting room for conducting important pre-flight business (like Instagramming your passport and a glass of bubbles).

The meeting room in the Library. Rachel Hosie/Insider

Aware my breakfast would be arriving soon, I ventured back out to the main area and decided to move to a high table that still had a window view, but would be better for eating. I also thought my initial window seat looked a bit dated.

A long bar table lines the window of the lounge. Rachel Hosie/Insider

Although I'd ordered a mimosa, I was served straight-up bubbles. It wasn't what I ordered but the Veuve Devienne sparkling wine tasted lovely and came in a pretty tulip glass.

Rachel enjoying some sparkling wine in the lounge. Rachel Hosie/Insider

My eggs swiftly arrived, which were served on sourdough toast rather than muffins, with baked beans on the side. It was nicely presented and the yolks were pleasingly runny.

Baked eggs on sourdough toast with baked beans. Rachel Hosie/Insider

I demolished the lot but felt like I wanted something sweet — this is where I missed the buffet. Of course, the restrictions are necessary right now, and it was good to see that the lounge was well set up for social distancing.

The food was good and arrived quickly. Rachel Hosie/Insider

I got myself a (surprisingly good) coffee from the machine and did some work, but given that there's only one flight board in the lounge I nearly missed the fact that I was meant to be boarding.

Wi-Fi made it easy to do some work. Rachel Hosie/Insider

I'd enjoyed my time in the No. 1 Traveler Lounge, but without the buffet, and with only four dishes on offer, for me, the lounge wasn't worth £32 ($42). I completely understand why the restrictions are in place, but the lounge experience isn't what it used to be. Will buffet-less lounges be the future? I sure hope not.

Rachel enjoying breakfast in the No. 1 Traveler Lounge at Gatwick North Terminal. Rachel Hosie/Insider

