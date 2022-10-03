‘They went to attack’: Prosecutors say Oath Keepers planned ‘armed rebellion’ on Jan 6 as seditious conspiracy trial begins

(AP)

The leader of a far-right anti-government militia group and four of its members planned to attack the US Capitol on 6 January, 2021 to violently obstruct Joe Biden’s presidency, according to opening arguments from federal prosecutors in the seditious conspiracy trial against members of the Oath Keepers.

“They did not go to the Capitol to defend or help,” according to assistant US Attorney Jeff Nestler. “They went to attack.”

Stewart Rhodes and the group “concocted a plan for an armed rebellion to shatter a bedrock of American democracy,” Mr Nestler said from Washington DC on Monday.

Federal prosecutors have alleged that Mr Rhodes and other militia members spent weeks plotting an attempt to disrupt the joint session of Congress, including plans for a cache of weapons and supplies, as a mob of Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the halls of the Capitol.

Jury selection began in US District Court on 27 September. Opening arguments began on 3 October.

Mr Rhodes has pleaded not guilty. He faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

Mr Nestler displayed text messages to the court that were sent by Mr Rhodes to members of the group, telling them to “refuse to accept Biden as a legitimate leader” and suggesting that a “civil war” was necessary.

Videos shown in the courtroom showed members pushing through the Capitol, while Mr Nestler noted that the mob cheered them on with chants of “Oath Keepers”.

In his opening remarks, Mr Nestler said the group sought “to stop by whatever means necessary the lawful transfer of presidential power, including by taking up arms against the US government.”

“Ever since our government transferred power from George Washington to John Adams,” each president has successfully and peacefully passed the office to their successor, Mr Nestler said.

“These defendants tried to change that history,” he said.

This is a developing story