I went behind the scenes to see the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade balloons get inflated. I wouldn't recommend it to anyone.

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade draws millions of spectators each year.

The night before, onlookers in New York City can watch all the balloons get inflated.

I went this year to get a behind-the-scenes look at the floats, before all the action starts.

Like millions of other Americans, I grew up watching the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on TV at home in Montana.

But since moving to New York City two years ago, I'd never traveled to see the parade in real life. This year, however, I learned that people can watch the floats get inflated the day before the parade, and I was intrigued to get a behind-the-scenes look at the gigantic balloons.

Given that it's the day before the action, I imagined that seeing the floats would be less busy and overwhelming than the day of. And while it was certainly less crowded than the real event, it was still jam-packed with visitors — some of whom said they'd been standing in line for hours.

Walking through the floats, I wondered why anyone would do this. Of course, I did this — I actually wanted to do it, too — but within minutes, I was overwhelmed. And after having experienced it firsthand, I wouldn't recommend it to anyone else.

Here's what it was like.

The viewing area spans the blocks surrounding the Museum of Natural history.

The line, however, started several blocks away from the viewing area. I was stunned by how long it was. People in line said they'd been standing there for hours.

The line to get into the balloon-viewing area. It snaked back and forth for blocks. Jordan Parker Erb/Business Insider

I told crew members I was a journalist and slipped through the line quickly while police funneled people toward the viewing area. At first, it seemed like I was in the clear, as crowds had dispersed.

A group of people walking toward the floats. Jordan Parker Erb/Business Insider

But as I turned the corner into the viewing area, I found more winding lines.

More lines heading toward the balloons. Jordan Parker Erb/Business Insider

Finally, after weaving through, I saw the first sign that balloons were near: The Macy's turkey float.

The Macy's Thanksgiving turkey float. Jordan Parker Erb/Business Insider

Turning the corner, I found what I came to see — a long row of freshly inflated parade balloons. First up was the iconic Snoopy float.

Business Insider's reporter with the Snoopy balloon. Jordan Parker Erb/Business Insider

The viewing area was still extremely busy, but I finally felt I could relax and enjoy the balloons.

Crowds of people surrounding the Yellow Baby Shark float. Jordan Parker Erb/Business Insider

I found myself less frustrated and overwhelmed than when I started, and kind of enjoyed looking at all the characters.

Dinosaur balloons. Jordan Parker Erb/Business Insider

By using the "journalist card," I zipped through the viewing area within 45 minutes — and even that felt unbearably long.

A "Paw Patrol" balloon. Jordan Parker Erb/Business Insider

Other spectators said they waited in line for hours. Personally, I don't think it would have been worth it, and I wouldn't recommend seeing the floats early.

The Pikachu float. Jordan Parker Erb/Business Insider

Read the original article on Insider