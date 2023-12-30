I went on board Beond, 'the world's first premium leisure airline' with lie-flat beds — but I don't think it's better than business class

The lie-flat seat on Beond's A319, and the author onboard. Pete Syme/Business Insider

Beond is an airline where every seat is like business class, with lie-flat beds.

Although most of the seats have small footrests which felt cramped.

It's mostly cheaper than competitors' business class, but future routes look to be closer in price.

Beond bills itself as "the world's first premium leisure airline," and first took to the skies in November.

Before it began flying its first three routes — which all go the Maldives, from Saudi Arabia, Germany, and Switzerland — it was on display at the Dubai Air Show.

Max Nilov, the chief strategy officer and cofounder, told Business Insider it was the result of "20 years of dreaming."

"We're not afraid to compete with anyone," he said, explaining how the first three routes were chosen due to demand.

After having a look onboard, I don't think Beond feels quite as luxurious as business class on other airlines. It lacks privacy dividers, and you can lose that sense of exclusivity when everyone's in the same cabin.

And with its current network, I'd be more likely to fly with La Compagnie — an all-business class airline which flies between Europe and New Jersey's Newark Liberty International Airport .

On current routes, Beond is cheaper than competitors' business class cabins so it's proably worth it — but this could change as the airline expands to other routes where there's a smaller price gap.

Beond's Airbus A319 was on display at the Dubai Air Show last month, where I got to look inside.

Its black livery with gold details was the first sign that it's different to a normal airline.

The 44 seats are all arranged in a 2-2 configuration, more like business class than economy.

The leather seats are designed by an Italian company, although I was surprised by the lack of a privacy divider.

Instead of using screens for in-flight entertainment, Beond has iPads for every seat.

It includes movies, games, details about your destination, and a menu.

But I also found it could be a bit laggy, and felt small compared to the screens you'd expect flying business class.

The wireless Beats headphones were a nice touch, and certainly a step above the typical ones you get on a flight.

Every seat has plenty of legroom and a footrest at the end.

It means the seat can turn into a lie-flat bed — which isn't always available even in business class.

Buttons on the armrest allow for a variety of other seat positions, like changing the pitch or moving it backwards.

But most of the seats only have a small foot rest positioned in the corner.

At 5'9", the lie-flat seat was long enough for me but the footrest was uncomfortable, and those over 6-foot found the bed to be a tight fit.

I was also a bit surprised that Beond used the overhead lights and air conditioning units of an economy cabin, rather than something closer to the seat.

Beond's aim to provide a premium experience also extends to dining, with proper crockery and cutlery.

The china is custom-made for the airline by the English firm William Edwards — who also designed British Airways' first class china.

And there's a different menu depending on what route you're flying, with such meals as lobster tail from the Maldives and slow-cooked Wagyu Beef.

This sample menu also appeared to have a typo, missing the "g" and an "l" in "capellini aglio oglio."

Beond currently operates three routes to the Maldives from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia; Munich, Germany; and Zurich, Switzerland.

Cofounder Max Nilov told BI that Beond is "two-to-three times cheaper than competitors" on these routes, such as Edelweiss Air.

Flying between Zurich and Malé, the Maldives' capital, with Beond costs around $2,600 for a one-way ticket in January.

With Edelweiss, economy costs $1,250, while business class is around $5,000.

Come July 2024, Beond will also fly to the Maldives from Milan and Bangkok. A one-way ticket from Milan costs around $1,800.

Milan to Malé with Qatar Airways, including a 1 hour 45-minute layover, is $550 in economy or around $2,500 in business class.

With a smaller gap in price compared to the Zurich route, I'm not sure that Beond's offering matches up to the likes of Qatar Airways with its famed QSuite.

Beond flights from Europe also have a refueling stop in Dubai, because the A319 doesn't have a long-enough range.

No narrowbody jet currently in service can go that far, but the Airbus A321XLR set to fly next year should be able to.

Beond's CEO told Airways Magazine: "The ultimate plan for the long term is the A321XLR." It currently only has the one A319 in its fleet, having initially planned to launch with the A321neo.

Within five years, Beond is aiming to have a fleet of 32 aircraft serving 60 destinations.

