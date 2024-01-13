How I went from couch potato to gym bunny in my early 60s – and stayed fit

'At the grand age of 64, I’ve become a Lycra-clad gym enthusiast': Maggie Alderson at her local gym - Andrew Crowley

I’m writing this for the me of two years ago and trying to think of a way to start it that wouldn’t have made her throw the paper on the floor.

“I got up on Sunday morning to go to the gym – and went again on Monday…” would have had her heading straight to the recycling bin with it.

Equally, telling her: “I made that choice, over staying in bed doing word puzzles on my iPad, because I know nothing makes me feel better and more ready to face the day than a session on the rowing machine, followed by some weight lifting and abs work,” would have promoted extreme eye rolling (possibly the most vigorous physical exercise she would have done that day).

Apart from sex and dancing at parties, I have hated exercise all my life. Being classically Bad At Games at school – I can’t throw, catch or run, and I’m short – with sportingly successful older siblings, it was almost a phobia.

The few times I did force myself to go to gyms, I found the experience horrific. Full of the sort of people I loathed – slim and sport loving – strutting about in Lycra, like they were better than me. Had they read War and Peace? Could they beat me at Boggle? I thought not.

So, I’d spend a miserable hour hating them, hating myself more and then never go back.

'What made the difference was my motivation' - Andrew Crowley

The only forms of exercise I’ve ever stuck to are proper Pilates (with the machines) and yoga. Both of which are mainly conducted lying down.

So, no one is more surprised than me that at the grand age of 64, rather than being the passive losing-my-hair grandparent of that Beatles’ song, I’m a Lycra-clad gym enthusiast myself.

One of those freaks who genuinely feels disappointed if she doesn’t get into the gym three times a week. Although I do still like a game of Boggle and a long book.

That thing that made the difference, I think, was my motivation.

In my 20s and 30s, the factors that made me even consider going to a gym were either a hot crush, or fashionable clothes I’d paid too much money for becoming too tight to wear.

Also, the thought of sitting opposite Anna Wintour at the Paris and Milan fashion shows (which I did for years). But even those reasons were not quite enough to make me keep it up.

What actually made me give it a proper go – and then kept me going long enough to get hooked – was not being able to walk properly.

In November 2021 I was carrying around a sack of potatoes of additional body weight, achieved by adding the fruits of lockdown comfort eating to an already well-established layer of middle-aged spread.

I was two stone overweight, as opposed to the one stone I’d come to accept as normal and my congenitally deformed pelvis (classic common hip dysplasia, where the pelvic socket is too shallow to hold the femur in place firmly) couldn’t cope with it.

Walking was very painful – sometimes, virtually impossible – and it couldn’t be fixed by any amount of trips to the chiropractor (I spent thousands), or a hip replacement. I had to lose weight, or get a mobility scooter. Those were my options.

'I actually enjoy using the rowing machine - you use your whole body, plus you’re practically lying down' - Andrew Crowley

I chose weight loss, embarking on Dr Mosely’s excellent Fast 800 regime, which had the pounds dropping off pretty quickly.

The thing that pushed me to also make exercise part of the programme – which no diet ever has before – was a friend telling me how important resistance exercise is to protect yourself from dementia. It stops the plaque forming in the brain.

As the mother of an only child, who I had when I was 42, this was a very compelling reason to give weight training a go. Even loving those brain-training word puzzles as I do, I knew it wasn’t enough.

And so, I went to a gym – and to my great surprise, found almost immediately that I liked it. Part of the reason for this different reaction was the specific gym I went to.

It wasn’t a swishy place with a spa attached, but the basic facilities in my local further education college.

Also, the PT (personal trainer) who I had three sessions with, to give me three routines to work with, was the loveliest, most inclusive person you could ever meet. A perfect physical specimen himself, he never made me feel like a fat old bat. And he played the Who’s Baba O’Riley as well as disco and house music.

I was also amazed and delighted to find there were a lot of people older than me at this gym, fatter than me, less fit, neurodiverse, the lot. There was no strutting – and not that much Lycra.

Another early revelation was that I actually enjoyed using the rowing machine. It’s less boring than the walking and cycling equivalents to me, because you use your whole body, so it’s more like dancing somehow.

Also, you’re practically lying down.

At the outset, my trainer gave me a goal to row 1km in under eight minutes. I found it impossible at first, but having such a simple quantifiable measure to aim for spurred me on.

Two years later, it’s easy for me to row 1k in six minutes and I never do less than two, every time I go to the gym – which is at least twice a week, although three is better and four is amazing.

'I have become this new person - two stone lighter and fitter than I’ve been since childhood' - Andrew Crawley

What keeps me, the lifetime exercise-phobic, making the effort and finding the time to “work out” (a phrase I never thought I would use in reference to myself…) is double layered.

Firstly, there is the instant hit of the way I feel when I walk out, bouncing along on a serotonin high. You feel taller and slimmer – and a little bit up yourself. You’ve done something great.

I don’t exactly strut back to the car in my gym kit, but I’m proud to be seen in it. Those peculiar supertight leggings are a badge of honour.

The second thing is all the little changes, in everyday life, that make me realise how much fitter I am now. Arriving at my local branch of Waterstones the other day, to get up to fiction on the first floor, I had a choice of an escalator or stairs.

I ran up the stairs.

Seeing a post I’d put on Instagram about Madonna’s upper arms (GOAL…), a friend sent me a link to her favourite upper arm workout on YouTube.

It’s seven minutes of holding your arms out to the sides and waving them around in different ways, with no rest periods. I found it super easy and my arms didn’t even ache the next day.

And – not in a mean way – I compare myself to other people my age, who seem to take every walking step very tentatively, in a precautionary way, while I can’t wait to get back to the gym, where I’m jumping up onto increasingly high levels of matts, without using my arms.

Who even am I?

More amazing to me still, I have become this new person – this weirdo stranger – two stone lighter and fitter than I’ve been since childhood, in just two years.

If I can do it, anyone can and I urge everyone to give it a go. The benefits are just stellar. It’s not guaranteed to shield me from dementia, or any of the other diseases of old age that I fear, but I’m going to have a damn good time trying.

'Watch what other people do, copy them and when you feel confident, make up your own stuff' - Andrew Crawley

Seven ways to embrace gym life

Find the right gym for you. Some like it sprauncy and exclusive, I like it cheap and unpretentious, with lots of varied people to look at. The Gym Group is my go-to, because it’s £25pcm and if you’re travelling, you can use the local facilities. There are 234 branches currently in the UK. Wear what you feel comfortable in – and you don’t have to spend a fortune. For my first few months, I wore my yoga trousers, with a baggy T shirt. I didn’t switch to tight exercise top and tights for a few months (and then I bought them in Primark). Find a trainer you feel comfortable with (which in my case meant GSOH) and do three sessions over the first three weeks, so you feel confident using a good selection of weight machines and different capers with kettle bells, medicine balls etc. Then you can mix up your combo with every visit and not get bored. Watch what other people do, copy them and when you feel confident, make up your own stuff. I use a seated machine meant for arm lifts, to do sit ups holding a 6kg weight at my chest, because there’s a handy bar to hook my feet under. I copied the weight holding thing from an amazing guy who lies on a bench with his head down, holding a 12kg medicine ball. Awesome. Listen to your favourite dance tracks, or Rory Stewart’s podcast – whatever keeps you at it. I find headphones a fiddly faff distraction – people-watching is enough for me. Find your best time to go. Some people like the evening, because they can go home and have a bath and relax after. I like the morning, because I feel so brilliantly set up for the day ahead. If I’ve done 45 squats holding an 8kg weight, I can take whatever it throws at me. You do have to go. Twice a week, minimum, three better. If I do four, I feel epic.