We went on our first blended family vacation. Here are 3 things we did that made it a success.

I have one kid and my partner has two from our previous relationships.

We went on our first blended family vacation and it was a success.

Here's what we did for it to work out as well as it did.

I've been with my post-divorce partner, Matt, for almost two years. We were inseparable, but we decided to wait to meet each other's kids. When my son — who was 10 at the time — asked to meet him last summer, they became fast friends. But when it came to his girls (12 and 15), it was a little trickier — Matt didn't think they were ready, and I didn't want to push it if it wasn't the right time.

By December, I was starting to think about a summer vacation. I hadn't been abroad since pre-COVID and was dying to visit a tropical locale. At first, I planned to go with just my son, who chose our destination — Jamaica. But when he asked if Matt could come along for the week, our travel duo became three. By then, I'd shared a few moments with Matt's daughters in a group setting. Not sure they'd want to come, I took a chance and invited them to join us. They said yes.

Ready or not, our first blended family vacation was going down. With some careful consideration, our trip was a success — here's what we did to make it work.

We stayed in separate rooms

Since the kids were being thrown into a new dynamic, they needed their own space. That meant booking two rooms — one for me and my son and one for Matt and his girls. Our rooms were adjoining, and while we left the connecting door open most of the time, it was essential to be able to set boundaries when needed.

"As fun as vacations are, they mean a lot of togetherness in a chaotic environment where people are off their routines," said Katie Lear, LCMHC , a child counselor at Creative Tween Counseling in Davidson, North Carolina. What's more, teens and tweens have a developmental need for more privacy, so separate spaces are a great idea, she said.

For our crew, having the ability to decompress alone when we needed to was vital. "Sometimes you just need space to hear yourself think, watch your TikTok in peace, or take a shower," said Lear, and the freedom to be alone helps everyone feel more refreshed when they come back together.

We stayed flexible

"Even in the best circumstances, family vacations can be stressful and imperfect, whether your family is blended or not. Give yourself permission to figure stuff out as you go," said Lear. To accommodate different ages and interests, she recommends choosing a destination that allows everyone the flexibility to do their own thing.

"Don't worry" is a mantra in Jamaica, and we appreciate the easygoing vibe. We stayed at an all-inclusive, ocean-front resort with seven restaurants, a mini-waterpark, a pool with a swim-up bar, and free activities like paddleboarding, kayaking, and snorkeling. Basically, the kids could choose to do what they wanted. We also scheduled a few off-site adventures — treetop ziplining, waterfall hiking, and river tubing — that allowed us to bond as a group.

We made room for big feelings

"Even if it's been years since your separation, experiences like family trips can prompt children to re-grieve the loss of their original family unit," said Lear. "They're a reminder that things are different now and may bring up memories of family vacations before the split." She said that rather than taking these feelings personally, embrace them, letting your child know that grief is OK to talk about.

Going in, Matt and I understood that difficult emotions would come up, so we checked in with our kids regularly. There was some fighting and a few tears but lots of fun and laughter, too. And while I know I can't force them to like me, I hope Matt's daughters see me as a friend.

Read the original article on Insider