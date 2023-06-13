'He went through hell,' says attorney of Akron aide acquitted of molesting student

A former aide at an Akron disability program recently was acquitted of charges accusing him of abuse of a 9-year-old student.

A jury in Summit County Common Pleas Court found Isaac Rosler not guilty of eight felony charges of rape, attempted rape, and gross sexual imposition.

Rosler, 21, of Lake Township, was arrested in November 2021 after a boy at Wings of Change Therapy Inc., a program for students with disabilities, claimed he sexually abused him on the bus and at the school.

Rosler was fired and was forced to drop out of Kent State University, where he was studying nursing. He denied the accusations.

“He went through hell,” said Don Malarcik, Rosler’s attorney.

Summit County prosecutors declined to comment on the outcome of the case.

Mother reports text messages from aide to her son

Wings of Change provides educational and therapeutic services to people ages 5 to 21. Therapists work with intervention specialists in classrooms and provide individual therapy.

The mother of the 9-year-old boy, who has attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and is on the autism spectrum, became concerned when she saw texts that Rosler had sent her son. She reported her concerns to Wings of Change and moved her son to another program.

Wings of Change immediately fired Rosler.

The boy told a counselor at the new program he was attending that Rosler had sexually abused him. The program alerted the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, which provides security at the school.

Malarcik said Rosler denied having any inappropriate contact with the boy and passed a polygraph, a tool that’s inadmissible in court but is often used by law enforcement during investigations.

Jurors acquit Rosler of eight felonies for alleged abuse

Prior to the trial, prosecutors dismissed one count of attempted rape against Rosler.

The trial in Judge Alison McCarty's courtroom lasted more than a week. If Rosler had been convicted, he could have faced up to life in prison and been labeled a sex offender, with registration requirements.

Jurors, though, acquitted Rosler of the remaining charges against him.

Malarcik said Rosler was pleased with the verdict but didn’t want to discuss it. He said Rosler wants to put this behind him.

“He is spending time with his family and trying to put the pieces of his life back together,” Malarcik said. “I expect and hope he will continue his studies and go on to live a fulfilling and rewarding life – the one that he deserves.”

Malarcik said he understands that the boy who accused Rosler is doing well in the new program he is attending.

