I went inside an exclusive first class spa onboard an Emirates Airbus A380 and saw why wealthy travelers pay a small fortune to live well at 35,000 feet

Emirates' refurbished Airbus A380 at Dubai Airshow 2021. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Emirates is known for its luxurious flight experiences, especially in its premium cabins.

The Airbus A380, specifically, offers amenities not found on any other Emirates aircraft.

First class flyers have access to two shower spas with walk-in showers, wood laminate toilets, and Bulgari products.

Emirates first class is widely regarded as one of the best flying experiences in the world, and nowhere is the experience more glamorous than on the Airbus A380.

Flying on an Emirates A380 from New York to Dubai.

The world's largest passenger jet features 14 first class suites on the upper deck of the aircraft, quietly tucked away from the economy class cabin below and the 76-seat sprawling business class cabin behind.

The first class cabin on an Emirates Airbus A380. Emirates

A veritable five-star hotel in the skies, travelers want for nothing whether it be Dom Pérignon champagne or even caviar. Meals are even served on an on-demand basis in first class while other cabins have set meal times.

Flying on an Emirates A380 from New York to Dubai.

And for all of that luxury, there's a small fortune to pay. "We like to say that JFK-Dubai in first class is the price of a small car," one Emirates cabin leader told Insider.

The first class cabin on an Emirates Airbus A380. Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

Exclusive to Emirates' A380 first class are two spas where flyers can have a hot shower while airborne. Here's what they're like inside at 35,000 feet.

Flying on an Emirates A380 from New York to Dubai.

I was traveling on Emirates from New York to Dubai for the Dubai Airshow when the cabin crew asked if I wanted to see the first class spa. As an economy class traveler on that flight, I couldn't turn down an opportunity to head to the upper deck of the A380.

Flying on an Emirates A380 from New York to Dubai.

The top floor is reserved solely for business class and first class seating while the lower level is entirely economy class on Emirates' three-cabin A380s.

Emirates' refurbished Airbus A380 at Dubai Airshow 2021. Thomas Pallini/Insider

I was guided to the front of the plane where the main staircase leads directly to the first class cabin.

Flying on an Emirates A380 from New York to Dubai.

Discretion on this first class visit was paramount as VIP passengers were traveling in the cabin. We ascended up the stairs and found the two shower spas waiting at the top.

Flying on an Emirates A380 from New York to Dubai.

The location of the two spas isn't so much as secret as they are clearly marked. But access is highly restrictive given that first class passengers are also paying for privacy.

Flying on an Emirates A380 from New York to Dubai.

Inside was a room that could probably fit two of Emirates' first class suites inside, lined with laminate wood paneling all around.

Flying on an Emirates A380 from New York to Dubai.

Besides the galleys, it's probably one of the largest available spaces on the aircraft.

Flying on an Emirates A380 from New York to Dubai.

The shower spa is basically a master bathroom in an apartment, complete with a sink and vanity with multiple mirrors around the room.

Flying on an Emirates A380 from New York to Dubai.

Above is a mural of a futuristic Dubai cityscape with the Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world, on full display.

Flying on an Emirates A380 from New York to Dubai.

Visitors can hang up their clothes using the hangar provided or fold them up and place them on the cushioned bench.

Flying on an Emirates A380 from New York to Dubai.

The centerpiece of the spa, though, is the walk-in shower that's incredibly rare on a commercial airliner and only available on the A380.

Flying on an Emirates A380 from New York to Dubai.

The shower is just like one that can be found in any home, complete with a detachable hose that streams hot and cold water.

Flying on an Emirates A380 from New York to Dubai.

Something as simple as having a shower can go a long way in improving a traveler's overall well-being while on the road. The flight from New York to Dubai, for example, is 12 hours long and business travelers could very well be going straight from the plane to business meetings in the city.

Flying on an Emirates A380 from New York to Dubai.

A gauge lets flyers know how much time they have left before the water stops flowing.

Flying on an Emirates A380 from New York to Dubai.

It helps so that nobody is left with a head full of shampoo when time is up.

Flying on an Emirates A380 from New York to Dubai.

There's even a bench inside for a sit-down shower experience.

Flying on an Emirates A380 from New York to Dubai.

Just outside the shower is a vanity perfect for applying makeup, brushing hair, or having a shave.

Flying on an Emirates A380 from New York to Dubai.

On offer for Emirates passengers in the shower spa is a selection of Voya products including soap, shampoo, body wash, body moisturizer, and conditioner. Additional items include a shaving kit, comb, toothbrush, toothpaste, and more.

Flying on an Emirates A380 from New York to Dubai.

And there's no shortage of Bulgari products, as is also found in the first class amenity kit.

Flying on an Emirates A380 from New York to Dubai.

An electric outlet also lets flyers plug in a hairdryer or electric shaver, for example, or charge their phone while in the shower spa.

Flying on an Emirates A380 from New York to Dubai.

Hidden underneath the bench cushioning is a toilet of laminate wood.

Flying on an Emirates A380 from New York to Dubai.

I could safely say that it is unlike anything I have ever seen on a commercial jet.

Flying on an Emirates A380 from New York to Dubai.

Private jet manufacturers have tried to emulate the A380 shower spa but even the largest purpose-built private jet doesn't can't offer the same level of spaciousness that the A380 can offer.

Flying on an Emirates A380 from New York to Dubai.

Flyers that leave behind their toiletry kits need not worry as nearly every item one might need is stocked in the shower spa.

Flying on an Emirates A380 from New York to Dubai.

There's even a hairdryer in one of the drawers.

Flying on an Emirates A380 from New York to Dubai.

And once the shower experience is over, even more luxuries await back in the first class cabin.

Flying on an Emirates A380 from New York to Dubai.

Caviar is back on the menu in first class, with three of the eight passengers ordering the extravagant dish that comes with accompaniments like chives, egg whites, and a recommended shot of vodka.

Getty Images/Jean-Blaise Hall

Some of the world's finest champagne, including Dom Pérignon, is also freely flowing.

Flying on an Emirates A380 from New York to Dubai.

Each airline decides what to do with the extra space alongside the main staircase on the A380. When Air France flew the aircraft, for example, one side was a business class lavatory while the other was a small lounge.

An Air France Airbus A380. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

Only Emirates and Etihad Airways decided to outfit the A380 with shower spas.

Flying on an Emirates A380 from New York to Dubai.

But the A380's days are limited and this jet won't likely be flying in a few decades once they're retired by the few remaining airlines still flying them.

Emirates' refurbished Airbus A380 at Dubai Airshow 2021. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Once they're gone, the next largest aircraft in the Emirates fleet very well might be the new Boeing 777X. And whether that aircraft will offer a shower spa remains to be seen but the reduction in open space suggests not.

The Boeing 777X at Dubai Airshow 2021. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Emirates has shown no signs of compromising luxury on its A380s while they're still around.

Emirates' refurbished Airbus A380 at Dubai Airshow 2021. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Nearly half of the airline's A380 fleet will be retrofitted with a new premium economy class cabin, the first of its kind for the Middle Eastern carrier, with improvements coming to all cabins.

Emirates' refurbished Airbus A380 at Dubai Airshow 2021. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Shower spas will remain largely the same but include a new color palette and design features.

Emirates' refurbished Airbus A380 at Dubai Airshow 2021. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Perhaps most noticeably, the mural of Dubai is replaced with a ghaf tree, which is the national tree of the UAE.

Emirates' refurbished Airbus A380 at Dubai Airshow 2021. Thomas Pallini/Insider

The improvements to the upper deck aren't like to be seen by the majority of the traveling public. But for those that can afford the option, that's what awaits atop the golden stairs on an Emirates A380.

Flying on an Emirates A380 from New York to Dubai.

