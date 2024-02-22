I went to Kopp's, one of the best fast-food chains in the Midwest, for incredible frozen custard and burgers the size of my face

Kopp's is a small fast-food chain located in Wisconsin. Sojourner White

As someone from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, I'm a big fan of Kopp's Frozen Custard.

My brother and I went to the nostalgic chain for burgers, fries, and custard.

I recommend stopping at Kopp's for a treat or a full meal if you're driving through the Midwest.

I grew up going to Kopp's in Wisconsin. The Milwaukee-based chain has three locations in the area (Glendale, Brookfield, and Greenfield).

It was a special treat to go with my family, especially in the summer. We'd pack into our truck on a Sunday evening like it was a family field trip.

I recently brought my brother to the Glendale location to relive our beloved family tradition and try some of our favorite menu items.

The small chain is known for its “flavor of the day.”

The special custard flavor was wedding cake when we visited. Sojourner White

Before any visit to Kopp's, it's essential to check out the frozen custard flavor of the day. Most days there are two special flavors to choose from, as well as a sundae and a shake of the month.

You can download an app where you can get flavor alerts for your favorite flavor of the day. It's the perfect way to plan your visit based on the custard you want to try.

I also like that you can see the two-day Flavor Forecast in the restaurant.

There are designated lines based on your order.

I like how efficient everything is inside Kopp's. Sojourner White

For efficiency, Kopp's has multiple lines based on what you're trying to order.

For burgers, sandwiches, etc. you'd go to the grill line. Then there's a separate line for customers who just want to order frozen custard and soft drinks.

There are also designated spots for pick-up orders if you call or order ahead.

Once my food was ordered, I waited to hear my number.

I got a burger, fries, and two kinds of custard. Sojourner White

I placed my orders for a burger and fries and two kinds of frozen custard.

It's important to hold on to your receipt after ordering because that's where you'll find your number. Each line has a microphone so you can hear when your number is called.

If you just order frozen custard, it tends to be quicker than food off the grill. So don't be surprised if you hear numbers in nonsequential order.

There's indoor and outdoor seating.

The patio is usually packed in the summer. Sojourner White

I like that Kopp's offers a variety of seating options. Since it was winter (and cold) we ate inside on this trip.

But if you visit in the summer, the outdoor patio is usually full of customers.

The seating area is made up of circular cement steps and cement balls where you can enjoy your burger, fries, and frozen custard.

My burger was jumbo and juicy.

I got a burger with bacon from Kopp's. Sojourner White

Kopp's has some of the biggest burgers in the city. Seriously, they can be the size of my face, and they're easy to split between two people. They're jumbo, juicy, filling, and delicious.

The buns are soft and the meat isn't overly greasy.

My brother and I ordered his favorite — a cheeseburger with bacon and the works (ketchup, mustard, relish, and fried onions) — which cost around $10.

Even though most people go to Kopp's for the burgers, the chain offers other food off the grill, like chicken sandwiches. But my favorite non-burger item is the fish sandwich — I recommend ordering it with the works.

The sandwiches are jumbo, like the burgers, and I always leave full and satisfied.

The fries were well-seasoned but not as memorable.

Kopp's serves crispy, seasoned fries. Sojourner White

Before my city comes after me, I want to say that Kopp's fries ($3.50) aren't bad. They're tasty and complement the other food options well.

But to me, the quality of the burgers and frozen custard overshadow the fries.

Kopp's frozen custard is iconic.

My brother ordered an Oreo sundae with vanilla custard. Sojourner White

The main attraction at Kopp's is always the frozen custard. Unlike regular ice cream, frozen custard is richer due to added egg yolks.

If you're lactose-intolerant or sensitive to dairy, this is not for you.

For my dairy lovers, I recommend trying one scoop of vanilla first. It's creamy and comes with a wafer, which was always my favorite. I like to use it to scoop the custard out of the dish.

Kopp's is one of the only places I order plain custard because I think the sweetness speaks for itself. But you can also get the flavor of the day or a sundae with toppings.

My brother's favorite is the Oreo sundae ($3.15), so we ordered one of those alongside a cup of vanilla ($3.15).

Kopp’s is a must-visit on a trip to the Midwest.

Next time you're passing through Milwaukee, stop at Kopp's. Sojourner White

Kopp's is the perfect place to visit on a summer road trip or vacation to the Midwest — there's nothing better after a long day outside relaxing around Lake Michigan.

I can't speak highly enough about the frozen custard. But the small chain has tasty food, too, if you need a full lunch or dinner.

