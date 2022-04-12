‘I went round and round.’ Injured child says babysitter put him in dryer, FL cops say

A woman babysitting a 4-year-old boy in Eustis, Florida, is accused of putting him in the dryer with towels, closing the door and turning it on, authorities said.

The boy was taken to the emergency room in February with soft tissue swelling around the lower part of his head, bruising on both ears and large bruises on his shoulder and back, according to an arrest affidavit from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

He told medical staff that the woman and put him in the dryer, according to the affidavit. He later told police that she put him in the dryer, closed the door and he “went round and round.” He told police she opened the dryer door and then did it again.

On Feb. 2, a child’s advocacy agency evaluated his injuries found bruising all over his head, including above his left eye, as well as large reddish-brown, purple and yellow bruising on his back, the affidavit says.

The 35-year-old babysitter faces a charge of aggravated child abuse, according to the affidavit.

