I went to Royal Caribbean's private island in the Bahamas. It wasn't for me, but I can see why cruise-goers love it.
Royal Caribbean has a private island in the Bahamas called Perfect Day at CocoCay.
The island gives cruise guests a combination of thrilling activities and relaxing beaches.
I recently went for the first time. While I found it fun, I longed for a more authentic port stop.
Welcome to Perfect Day at CocoCay: Royal Caribbean's 125-acre private island in the Bahamas. It's filled with thrilling adventures and relaxing beaches for vacationers.
Royal Caribbean isn't the only cruise line with a private island in the Bahamas. Carnival, Disney, Norwegian, and Princess Cruises each have their own Bahamian paradise, according to Cruise Critic.
I recently went to CocoCay on the final day of my first cruise aboard Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas. It felt like an extension of the ship, but I longed for a more authentic Bahamian experience. Here's what it's like to visit.
CocoCay was the final stop of a seven-night cruise starting in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The ship also stopped in Roatán, Honduras, and Cozumel and Costa Maya Mexico.
The island is only accessible to cruisers onboard Royal Caribbean ships. Many Caribbean cruise itineraries include a stop here. Two ships can be docked there at a time, as Insider previously reported.
Admiral Cruises, a company Royal Caribbean acquired in 1988, leased the island until 2050 in 1985, according to Royal Caribbean. In 2019, the island got a $250 million makeover.
The only people who live on CocoCay are Royal Caribbean employees, according to the cruise line.
As Royal Caribbean guests step onto the island, a band greets them with Caribbean tunes.
Most attractions on the island are complimentary to cruise guests, including the food and many of the pools and beaches.
But the exciting features tend to cost extra, like the waterpark ...
... and excursions like zip-lining, snorkeling, and hot-air balloon rides.
There are tons of maps and signs to direct guests, as well as three color-coded paths. Green leads to Chill Island, orange leads to Oasis Lagoon, and blue leads to Thrill Waterpark.
To get around, walk or ride a free tram to different parts of the island.
If you're the type of vacationer who just wants to relax, head to Chill Island, which is free to access.
Chill Island is the place for a laid-back day on a lounge chair in the sand. It has the quietest beach on CocoCay, with no music. It's full of umbrellas and chairs, which are all free to use.
You will surely find a comfortable spot. According to Royal Caribbean, the beach has 6,000 lounge chairs and 12,000 umbrellas on CocoCay.
If you want to be extra chill, you can rent a daybed on the beach for $150.
There are also over-the-water cabanas. They cost a whopping $1,100 to rent.
Of course, there is a swim-up bar off shore. Luckily, your cruise ship drink package extends to CocoCay.
For a more active beach day, check out South Beach on the other side of the island.
Here you'll find plenty of outdoor activities, like basketball, volleyball, and ...
... even life-size billiards.
Both beaches offer free amenities that make your day easier and more enjoyable. This includes lockers for your change of clothes and valuables.
Amenities also include free life vests for your safety.
Both beaches have snorkeling shacks where you can rent gear for $37. I went snorkeling at Chill Island and saw some pretty cool fish.
The beaches have several shops that sell souvenirs like t-shirts and essentials, including sunscreen.
If you prefer the pool over the beach, head to Oasis Lagoon. It is home to the largest freshwater pool in the Caribbean, according to Royal Caribbean.
The pool features several inviting coves, upbeat music, and, of course, a swim-up bar.
Next to Oasis Lagoon is Splashaway Bay, a water playground for children.
The playground looks just like the Splashaway Bay found on Royal Caribbean ships. It is free for guests.
Next door are the water slides for the "big kids": Thrill Waterpark, which costs $130 to access.
This area of the island hosts all the waterslides as well as the wave pool.
Thrill-seekers also gravitate toward the hot-air balloon ride, which reaches 450 feet into the air. Unfortunately, the winds were too high for the balloon to be used when I visited. (A ride costs between $24 and $64, depending on the season.)
Back on the ship, I quickly took in a panoramic view of CocoCay before departing.
In the distance, I could see some of the other 700 Bahamian islands, and I wondered what it would be like to visit them.
While I had a fun and relaxing day at CocoCay, it felt more like an extension of the cruise ship than visiting a foreign country. Since I'm not into the thrills of waterslides and zip lines, I would have rather spent time on a Bahamian island where I could have learned more about the culture.
