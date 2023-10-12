What went wrong with Russia's major offensive on Avdiivka

Everyone knew the attack on Avdiivka in Donbas would happen on [Russian dictator Vladimir] Putin’s birthday. But something didn't add up, and the Russians have withdrawn by now. What are the prospects on this front?

Several battalions of the Russian occupiers were involved in the attack on Avdiivka from all sides. They were going to gather in Donetsk in another week and a half. It's right next door. Of course, some of these Russian soldiers preparing for the attack were deployed around the city, and they went to all the cafes and other activities soldiers do during their downtime. The whole of Donetsk knew there would be an attack on Avdiivka shortly. They have a problem with their tongues in this sense. Not only our intelligence, not only our garrison in Avdiivka – everyone knew perfectly well that the attack would take place on Putin's birthday, Oct. 7. This was the gift they were preparing for Putin, a big strike on Avdiivka, “boiling the cauldron,” as they say, and then by the evening to take the city. In general, the whole process. Russian journalists came to Donetsk; there were a lot of telegram bloggers and TV journalists. They had prepared to organize such a demonstrative offensive since Thursday or Friday.

But something didn't work out.

Something didn’t quite work out, so they didn't manage to carry out this attack on the seventh of the month. Perhaps the events with Hamas in Israel had something to do with it. The preparations may have worked fine, and they just postponed the date. Or they went on a binge, as I understand it, on the weekend of Friday. On Monday, they turned on this mechanism. At five in the morning, they started their offensive.

We were waiting for it, and we knew exactly what would happen. They came to Donetsk, Yasynuvata, and Makiivka along with their equipment. They left residential areas and began to assault Avdiivka around five in the morning. Of course, our fighters, knowing all this, went into cover. We have been holding this line in the Avdiivka area for ten years. There is a fortified area, including industrial enterprises, Koksokhim, and many underground communications. It's about the size of Azovstal. And our troops withstood this attack because they understood where and from where the enemy would attack.

The Russians in Donetsk were waiting for a response. MLRS, Grads were coming in, right into the yard, and hitting Avdiivka. They were waiting for an answer when they would fly to film the strikes of Ukrainian troops on residential areas. Of course, there was no response. We were in the shelter at that time. Then there was a serious offensive, a very serious offensive, in a semicircle from Vodiane to Krasnohorivka.

Indeed, hundreds of people were marching in columns, assault companies, and the total number of battalions involved was about several. Up to fifty tanks and over a couple hundred armored personnel carriers, but at least half remained there. We were preparing, and we knew that these offensives would take place. I repeat: this is the 10th year we have been monitoring this situation. Every bush there has been shot. Our artillery worked splendidly, and the enemy forces were caught in the fire.

Why did the Russians suffer such heavy losses from this offensive? Our artillery simply worked well, and then our assault groups counterattacked them. Several companies are still wandering around in the gray zone. Nothing is over yet. They continue these offensives, trying to knock out our troops with the help of, again, artillery. There were a lot of airplanes; that is, the number of flights was an order of magnitude higher than it was most of the time. They have already lost a Su-25.

We held our positions, the gray zone, but the gray zone is uncontrolled. Now, they are still languishing there. The gray zone will be cleared in the near future, because it is almost all shelled by our artillery, and the borders of the fortified area that has been there for ten years will be restored.

Avdiivka is a point operation. It's not a large-scale operation, and it's not a significant movement. It has nothing to do with the Kupyansk direction. These are two absolutely separate operations. Moreover, the "feeding" comes from Donetsk. They mostly come from Rostov. Rostov-Mariupol-Volnovakha-Donetsk is the direction of the supply of equipment and ammunition. The Kupyansk direction comes from Valuiki.

What are the Russians' reserves for Avdiivka? Out of the 400,000 Russians on the front line, they have given up several battalions, one and a half to two thousand people. This is the maximum. Even then, they were unable to carry out offensive actions. These are not resources, and these are not reserves. This has been happening lately - several tens of thousands of people in the Donetsk area. Donetsk, Makiivka, Yasynuvata. They managed to carry out such an operation over the past six months. But again, they came under serious artillery fire.

Now, the Russians will try to gather again. Donetsk is right next door. The whole problem, not just the problem, but the situation in the Donetsk area is precisely because it is a large city. You can get scattered there, get lost among the population. They can work from residential areas, which they do all the time. That's why they always get their money's worth. We have high-precision weapons. Sometimes, we hit military targets in Donetsk with precision. But Donetsk is a massive city. It's a big, flat city. Several battalions can hide themselves there. It is difficult to find them there.

Nevertheless, they are crawling out. You can't close them off completely. They are Russians, after all. Some windows have not been broken, as far as I understand it. Not to mention the houses there. They get them from somewhere in the middle of nowhere. It needs to be clarified. I'm from Donetsk, so I know some details of what's happening in the city with these worthless characters.

Donetsk is empty now. There is no one to clean Donetsk. There are mountains of garbage. Even the drivers of garbage trucks have been drafted into the army. There is practically no one left to fight in the city. Only girls and the elderly are left. Children, women, and the elderly. All the men were taken away. The most interesting thing is that now they will round up everyone, starting from the age of 18, although there is information about 16-year-olds and up to old age, up to 70, up to 80 years old, almost everyone who appears on the street is rounded up. Soon, they will clean up everyone.

The attack on Avdiivka was carried out with the help of outsiders, not locals. I'm saying that they were gathered from all over Russia. Right now, the Donetsk condos are wandering around, the ones who changed their colors back in 2014, mostly SBU officers and local cops; they stand aside and don't get involved in such a mix. They save lives, so to speak, for Russia, for life beyond the Urals. These stormtroopers are brought from across the Urals, and they find their death here. They die in large numbers and leave behind their equipment. Indeed, the fields there are dotted with Russian equipment that was destroyed by our artillery. They also ran into minefields. As I understand it, the minefields were placed on purpose in a few hours or days, perhaps, in these areas that our intelligence knew about.

