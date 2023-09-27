Wentworth-Douglass Hospital Foundation names Torr new Board Chair

DOVER – The Wentworth-Douglass Hospital Foundation has named Tom Torr, a founding partner of Cocheco Elder Law Associates, as its newest board chairman.

A Dover resident, Torr joined the board 2007, after serving on both the foundation’s executive and governance/nominating committees.

“It is a privilege to be named chairman of the Wentworth-Douglass foundation board, and I’m grateful to my fellow board members and everyone at the hospital for their support,” said Torr, “I’m looking forward to doing everything I can to help build and support health care here in our Seacoast community.”

Torr joined the board alongside his mother Ann, and is now the second generation in his family to be named chair.

Ann Torr was a founding member of the Wentworth-Douglass Hospital Foundation Board of Directors, serving as its chair from 2005 to 2010. Under her leadership, the hospital executed several successful fundraising campaigns to build and expand its campus on Central Avenue. Ann was also just the second woman ever to rise to Majority Whip, and later the Majority Leader, of the New Hampshire House of Representatives from 1989 to 1996. She was granted board emeritus status in 2016 and the hospital’s executive board room is named after her.

“My mother was a pioneer and always led with a commitment to moving forward our community and our state,” remarks Tom. “She was especially passionate about Wentworth-Douglass Hospital and the importance of quality health care close to home. I am proud to carry forward her mission and vision for this wonderful hospital, which is so vital to the success of our region.”

He says one of his first goals as chair is to expand the hospital foundation board, with a focus on bringing together a group of members who truly represent all areas and segments of the Seacoast region.

Torr replaces chairwoman Jackie Eastwood, the retired co-founder and former CEO of Salient Surgical Technologies.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Wentworth-Douglass Hospital Foundation names Torr new Board Chair