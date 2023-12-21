Wentworth-Gardner Association receives $48K grant to rehab historic Warehouse

PORTSMOUTH — The Wentworth-Gardner Historic House Association recently received a $48,103 grant to support the rehabilitation of the historic Warehouse building.

The grant from the New Hampshire Land and Community Heritage Investment Program (LCHIP) was one of 25 awarded to land conservation and historic preservation projects across the state.

“We are very excited and appreciative to receive this grant,” said Karen Bouffard, Wentworth-Gardner board member and project manager. “These LCHIP funds will help us preserve this historic structure for this generation and future generations. It is an integral part of Portsmouth’s waterfront history.”

The Wentworth-Gardner Historic House Association recently received a $48,103 grant to support the rehabilitation of the historic Warehouse building.

The historic Warehouse building is an 18th-century structure in the South End neighborhood of Portsmouth. It is one of two remaining examples of a once-commonplace structure that helped to foster Portsmouth’s mercantile wealth and plays a vital part in the Wentworth-Gardner property’s larger history.

Bouffard said the LCHIP grant will go towards repairs to the windows, siding, doors, trim, sills, and foundation, all of which will help to preserve the history of the Warehouse and serve as an educational opportunity for visitors.

As part of the LCHIP grant program, recipients must match each dollar contributed with at least one added dollar and complete the funded project according to the program’s standards.

In total, $3.7 million in matching LCHIP grants were handed out to support 25 land conservation and historic preservation projects in the state. The grants will support efforts to rehabilitate 12 historic buildings and permanently conserve more than 4300 acres of farm, timber, and ecologically significant land in all 10 counties of the state.

For more information about the Wentworth-Gardner property, visit https://www.wentworth-gardner.org.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Wentworth-Gardner Association receives $48K grant for historic Warehouse