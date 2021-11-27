Wentworth man pleads not guilty to federal child pornography charges

Nov. 26—SIOUX FALLS — A Wentworth man has pleaded not guilty to federal child pornography charges after a grand jury found enough evidence from a Department of Homeland Security investigation.

Jordan Opdahl, 29, of Wentworth, was indicted Nov. 9 by a federal grand jury in U.S. District Court in Sioux Falls for the receipt and distribution of child pornography. On Nov. 24, he returned to the court to enter a not guilty plea.

Court documents allege that in October 2020, Opdahl knowingly received and distributed — as well as attempted to receive and distribute — child pornography that had been mailed, shipped and transported in or affecting interstate or foreign commerce by means including through a computer.

The investigation is being conducted by Homeland Security Investigations, Madison Police Department and the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffrey C. Clapper is prosecuting the case.

If convicted, Opdahl could face a penalty of up to 20 years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine, life of supervised release and $100 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. Restitution may also be ordered.

Opdahl was released on bond pending trial. A trial date has not been set.