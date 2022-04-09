Wentworth Resources (LON:WEN) Is Increasing Its Dividend To UK£0.012

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

The board of Wentworth Resources plc (LON:WEN) has announced that the dividend on 29th of July will be increased to UK£0.012, which will be 16% higher than last year. This will take the annual payment from 7.1% to 7.1% of the stock price, which is above what most companies in the industry pay.

View our latest analysis for Wentworth Resources

Wentworth Resources' Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Based on the last payment, Wentworth Resources was quite comfortably earning enough to cover the dividend. This indicates that a lot of the earnings are being reinvested into the business, with the aim of fueling growth.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 8.2% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could be 62%, which we are pretty comfortable with and we think is feasible on an earnings basis.

historic-dividend
historic-dividend

Wentworth Resources Is Still Building Its Track Record

The company has maintained a consistent dividend for a few years now, but we would like to see a longer track record before relying on it. The dividend has gone from US$0.01 in 2019 to the most recent annual payment of US$0.022. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 28% a year over that time. The dividend has been growing rapidly, however with such a short payment history we can't know for sure if payment can continue to grow over the long term, so caution may be warranted.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Wentworth Resources has impressed us by growing EPS at 24% per year over the past five years. The company's earnings per share has grown rapidly in recent years, and it has a good balance between reinvesting and paying dividends to shareholders, so we think that Wentworth Resources could prove to be a strong dividend payer.

Wentworth Resources Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Wentworth Resources is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. The distributions are easily covered by earnings, and there is plenty of cash being generated as well. If earnings do fall over the next 12 months, the dividend could be buffeted a little bit, but we don't think it should cause too much of a problem in the long term. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Wentworth Resources that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Recommended Stories

  • DR PLANT Launched Dendrobium Relieve Wrinkle Massage Eye Cream 2.0

    New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 9, 2022) - Recently, DR PLANT launched Dendrobium Relieve Wrinkle Massage Eye Cream 2.0. As a new member of DR PLANT alpine skin care products, it has also deeply affected the company and the whole cosmetics industry.DR PLANT as an outstanding Chinese makeup brand, has refined ingredients and researched technology, and launched its Dendrobium Relieve Wrinkle Massage Eye Cream (Orchid Iron).To view an enhanced version of this ...

  • A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT)

    Does the April share price for Severn Trent Plc ( LON:SVT ) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the...

  • Epwin Group's (LON:EPWN) Dividend Will Be Increased To UK£0.024

    Epwin Group PLC ( LON:EPWN ) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 6th of June to UK£0.024. This...

  • Ukraine Update: Russian Land-Corridor Ambitions Still Thwarted

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Sanctions Against Putin’s Daughters, IMF AccountFinland Hit by Cyber Attack, Airspace Breach as NATO Bid WeighedDHL Jet Skids Off Runway, Breaks Up After Emergency LandingCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarChina Rips Pelosi Over Reported Taiwan Trip, Setting Up ShowdownRussia continues press a land assault in the Donetsk region while attempting to complete its capture of Mariupol in the south, which has been under a bru

  • USC faculty say longtime custodian was wrongly arrested for theft

    USC faculty and staff are coming to the defense of a longtime custodian, saying she was wrongly arrested for theft and was in fact trying to keep safe a backpack that contained a substantial amount of money.

  • Your Daily Couples Horoscope for April 09, 2022

    Communication is key in any relationship, but sometimes things fall through the cracks. Our daily couple horoscope can help you find what’s been lost and maintain that spark!

  • Tilray CEO: Americans want legal weed and we 'need to be positioned for it'

    Congress dragging its feet on marijuana legalization isn't stopping Tilray, a top cannabis producer in Canada, from making plans for the U.S. market.

  • ‘Very, very, very bad’: Red Lobster CEO Kelli Valade resigns after only 8 months

    Red Lobster CEO Kelli Valade is resigning after just eight months at the helm of the Orlando-based seafood chain, a quick departure that one industry analyst called “very, very, very bad.” A news release announcing Valade’s resignation did not give a specific reason for her departure, which she called “an incredibly difficult, but necessary, decision.” It is effective April 15. “We’ve ...

  • J.P. Morgan Says There’s Room for Over 90% Gains in These 2 Stocks

    We’ve wrapped up the first week of April, and it feels like the April Fools’ pranks are still with us. Market headwinds have multiplied and receded, all at once. Covering the macro situation from banking giant JPMorgan, global market strategist Marko Kolanovic writes: “Equities risk-reward is not as poor as it is currently fashionable to believe... While the exogenous geopolitical crisis continues to present a binary set of outcomes, the activity momentum ahead of this shock was resilient, even

  • ‘Recession shock’: Bank of America is the latest major institution to deliver a grim warning for the future

    Banks, billionaires, and investors are warning that the writing is on the wall for a recession to strike.

  • This Cheap Dividend Stock Is on the Top of My List of Stocks to Buy

    An inexpensive valuation and excellent earnings prospects have attracted me to this well-known retailer.

  • The Worst Is Still to Come for These 2 Crashing Stocks

    Buying on the dip can lead to some solid long-term gains for investors. But in many cases, a stock is down for good reasons, and investors are better off ignoring that company rather than investing in it and inheriting all the problems that come with it.

  • Missed Out On Tesla? My Best Stock-Split Stock to Buy And Hold

    Tesla has posted incredible stock gains since its last split, but this monster growth stock looks like a better buy.

  • Want $1 Million in Retirement? Invest $150,000 in These 3 Stocks and Wait a Decade

    Building your retirement account to $1 million may seem like a tall order if you're starting with just $150,000. Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are often overlooked as a way to grow a retirement account, but they can be a great way to turn $150,000 into $1 million or more. REITs invest in real estate and real estate-related securities, allowing investors to not only diversify their portfolio in real estate but also earn reliable dividends, which can help boost your retirement savings' growth.

  • This Buffett Powerhouse Stock Just Announced a Stock Split

    Two of the most highly valued companies in the world, Amazon and Tesla, recently excited the investing community with their stock-split announcements. Now RH (NYSE: RH), a smaller company, has announced a stock split of its own. RH is a niche furniture company, and its shares are owned by investing guru Warren Buffet.

  • 3 Stocks I'm Buying During a Tech Stock Correction

    Technology stocks have led the market correction in 2022. The tech-heavy Nasdaq has recovered from its year-to-date (YTD) lows, but remains over 8% down in 2022. The companies below have posted impressive results, which could lead to market outperformance.

  • The Stock Market Is Heading for a Summer Plunge. It Will Be a Buying Opportunity.

    Historically, the six-month stretch before midterm elections in the second year of a presidency have been bad for equities, particularly when a Democrat is in the White House.

  • The stock market is behaving a lot like it did during the Iraq war. Here’s the future if the pattern continues.

    The Iraq war doesn't have many parallels to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, other than perhaps global unpopularity. But there seems to be at least one parallel — how stocks have behaved.

  • Missed Out on Apple? My Best Warren Buffett Growth Stock to Buy and Hold

    Warren Buffett has scored huge wins with Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), and the famously successful investor likes the company so much that he's made it Berkshire Hathaway's largest stock holding -- by far. Take a look at the total returns delivered by the tech giant's shares since Berkshire initiated a position in the stock in May 2016. Through the combination of repeated share purchases and massive capital appreciation, Apple has grown to account for roughly 47% of Berkshire's total stock portfolio.

  • Buy the Dip: 3 Stocks to Buy in April and Hold for the Next 3 Years

    Caught in the sell-off of growth stocks, Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) stock has lost more than one-third its value this year, and a staggering 66% of its value in the past six months, as of this writing. It's true that Upstart stock ran up too high too fast, but it's also true that the company is growing rapidly and sitting on trillion-dollar opportunities. If you believe in Upstart's growth story, now's the time to buy.