Wentworth Resources (LON:WEN) Might Have The Makings Of A Multi-Bagger

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So when we looked at Wentworth Resources (LON:WEN) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Wentworth Resources:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.021 = US$2.2m ÷ (US$110m - US$2.4m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2020).

Thus, Wentworth Resources has an ROCE of 2.1%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Oil and Gas industry average of 3.6%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Wentworth Resources compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is Wentworth Resources' ROCE Trending?

Like most people, we're pleased that Wentworth Resources is now generating some pretax earnings. While the business is profitable now, it used to be incurring losses on invested capital five years ago. At first glance, it seems the business is getting more proficient at generating returns, because over the same period, the amount of capital employed has reduced by 47%. Wentworth Resources could be selling under-performing assets since the ROCE is improving.

What We Can Learn From Wentworth Resources' ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that Wentworth Resources has been able to turn things around and earn higher returns on lower amounts of capital. And investors seem to expect more of this going forward, since the stock has rewarded shareholders with a 55% return over the last year. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

Wentworth Resources does have some risks though, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Wentworth Resources that you might be interested in.

