Wentworth woman takes plea deal in drug, gun case

Nov. 15—A Wentworth woman was granted a suspended sentence and probation when she took a plea offer Monday on drug and gun charges in Jasper County Circuit Court.

Annie M. George, 42, pleaded guilty to a single felony count of possession of a controlled substance in a plea agreement dismissing a second count for the same offense and counts of unlawful use of a weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Her plea deal called for a suspended sentence, and Judge David Mouton granted her a four-year suspended term with five years of supervised probation.

The conviction stems from a traffic stop and arrest March 12, 2021, in Sarcoxie.

A police officer who stopped an SUV that George was driving with expired plates and altered registration tabs spotted a bag of marijuana on the floor of the back seat, leading to a search of the vehicle and the defendant's purses and person.

A probable-cause affidavit stated that the search turned up two bags containing methamphetamine, a handgun, a scale, a glass pipe and other drug paraphernalia as well as the bag of marijuana.