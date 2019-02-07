WeRateDogs is releasing a new card game where you can rate all the good pups

Have you every spotted a dog in the wild and thought, "Wow, that is a certified Good Boy, 13/10, would recommend?" Then this is the perfect card game for you.

The viral Twitter account WeRateDogs , or, "Your Only Source For Professional Dog Ratings," according to their Twitter bio, has teamed up with Chronicle Books to release a new competitive dog-ranking game.

WE MADE A GAME! 🎲



It’s like a dog show but each of the 45 dogs has 6 characteristics (floof, boopability, etc.) plus an overall goodness score that fluctuate with event & reaction cards but it’s ok they’re all good dogs just buy it thanks



Pre-Order Now: https://t.co/cdcrJwflNQ pic.twitter.com/mZ1bV3xMTK







— WeRateDogs™ (@dog_rates) February 6, 2019

According to the game's description, We Rate Dogs! The Card Game will have 3-6 players battling to show off only the best of dogs. You'll be able to "choose your favorite puppers to enter into a competitive dog show, use cards to improve their rating, bring down the competition, or cause chaos for a puptastic good time!"

The game is slated to be released May 14, but is available for preorder now for $24.95.

WeRateDogs knows what they're doing in this department — they're not only an authority on dog ranking (frequently rating them above 10/10), but have also been a major influence on internet doggolingo. You can thank them, as well as similar groups such as Dogspotting, for language like as "pupper," "bork," "doggo," and "h*ckin good pup".

If you're worried about picking a winner out of a pack of perfect dogs, they've got you covered. The preorder states, "Only one dog can be named Best in Show, but not to worry: no dog will ever be less than a 10/10!"