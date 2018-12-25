So, with that in mind, here’s a closer look at which companies have leaders that are likely to get ponies, and which CEOs should expect lumps of coal .

Beyond what America’s corporate executives might be expecting in their stockings on Christmas morning, the simple reality is that the optics of your CEO’s decisions matter in this day and age. The perception that a company’s leader lacks moral fiber or compassion can ultimately mean very real consequences for its bottom line — especially with the way that social media can shape consumer trends.

For a lot of people, the only true gauge of a company’s CEO’s worth is its return to shareholders. Whichever company’s stock provides the biggest returns, that’s the one with the best CEO.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Were These 11 CEOs Naughty or Nice This Year?

None of those people are Santa Claus, though.

Jeff Bezos: Naughty

It’s been a busy year for Jeff Bezos, who spent 2018 overtaking Bill Gates as the world’s wealthiest individual — among other things. However, while $124 billion can buy a lot of ponies — with or without any magical elves — concerns about working conditions at Amazon warehouses have landed Bezos on the naughty list this year.

A book from a British journalist who worked undercover in an Amazon warehouse revealed that the company would dock workers for taking sick days and had to wear devices that tracked their movements and notified them if they slowed down. The company moved to quell criticism — including Bernie Sanders’ “Stop BEZOS” Bill — by boosting wages with a new minimum rate of $15 an hour, but even that met with criticism when it became clear that the change also included removing monthly bonuses and stock grants that were ultimately worth more than the raises in many cases.

Elon Musk: Naughty

Definitely, definitely naughty. As ironic as it is to think of one of the world’s leading clean energy advocates receiving fossil fuels for Christmas, this is one CEO who should expect a whole stocking-full of coal. But hey, at least he’ll have a flamethrower to ignite it with.

To recap, in 2018 Elon Musk:

He accused a British diver who aided in the efforts to rescue the soccer team stranded in a cave in Thailand of being a pedophile — more than once.

He very publicly smoked marijuana while appearing on Joe Rogan’s podcast, which is legal in California, but it’s still not a good look for a CEO.

Musk admonished journalists for the crime of asking about the company’s finances, during an earnings call, of all things.

He had to settle with the SEC to pay a hefty fine and leave his position as Chairman of the Board at Tesla after he tweeted — inaccurately — that he had secured the funding to take Tesla private at a significant premium to the current share price.

That last one is especially egregious and would be more than enough to land him on the naughty list without the rest. Musk is an overachiever in more ways than one.

Mark Zuckerberg: Naughty

If there’s a bigger lump of coal than shaving over $100 billion off of your company market cap in a single trading day — not to mention $15 billion off of your net worth — it’s hard to imagine. However, Mark Zuckerberg and company have spent much of the year fighting a growing perception that their product is bad for people.

Most recently, that included revelations that Facebook hired a Republican opposition-research firm to smear activists by linking them to George Soros, research senators who would be questioning company executives and publish articles critical of the company’s rivals.





Tim Cook: Nice

Tim Cook has certainly been nice to the company’s shareholders. As the CEO of the world’s first $1 trillion public company, he deserves some serious credit. But he’s also been a strong advocate for positive changes in how people interact with technology and corporations. He called for stronger regulation of privacy and data use by tech companies in March, and the iOS 12 update included a number of functions to help users manage their screen time.

Larry Page: Naughty

Okay, so technically Larry Page’s crimes as a corporate leader didn’t actually happen in 2018. They happened in 2014, and he’s just now catching the (warranted) flak about Google’s behavior. Nonetheless, he’s on the naughty list even if it’s retroactive in nature. That’s because the revelation that Android-creator Andy Rubin received a generous exit package after sexual harassment accusations and that the company covered up the reasons for his ouster prompted a walkout by employees and an overhaul of the company’s policies.

Warren Buffett: Nice

Who wouldn’t love Warren Buffett? Between his pearls of wisdom about investing, his wonderful letters to the shareholders and his pledge to give 99 percent of his massive fortune to charity, Buffett has become a symbol for Americans who want to believe that getting ahead doesn’t mean doing wrong.