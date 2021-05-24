There were 12 mass shootings this past weekend

America has already endured 230 mass shootings and 13 mass murders in 2021, including 12 mass shootings over the past weekend.

Driving the news: Eight different states suffered mass shootings — defined by CNN as four or more people hurt or killed by gunfire — between Friday night and Sunday.

The big picture: More than 7,600 people have been killed by guns this year in the U.S., and another 9,500 used guns to take their own lives, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

The bottom line: The Gun Violence Archive's running tab of gun violence incidents over the past 72 hours includes 17 pages of results, with 25 incidents per page.

