What were the 20 highest priced Tazewell County home sales in 2023?

With 2023 in the rear view mirror, the final numbers are in. Morton and Washington were consistent mainstays throughout the year when it came to Tazewell County's most expensive home sales.

It is therefore no surprise that the two communities contributed 16 addresses between them for the 20 most expensive homes sold in the county for last year. Groveland, Mackinaw, Pekin and Tremont each saw an address included in the annual round-up.

August was the most active month for upscale home buyers in the county, with seven of the 20 properties being sold that month.

Summer and fall were in general the busiest times in 2023, as 12 of Tazewell's priciest were purchased between the beginning of June and the end of September.

Here's a look at the top 20 for 2023.

20. 220 S. Rhode Island Ave., Morton

This 4,330-square-foot home contains five bedrooms and five baths. Custom-built in 2009 on a .6-acre lot, it features professional landscaping, a custom patio, a gas log great room fireplace, and a finished basement with a family room and a recreation room.

Listed with RE/MAX Traders Unlimited, the home was sold July 25 for $575,000.

This home at 220 S. Rhode Island Avenue in Morton was the third most expensive residence sold in Tazewell County in July 2023.

19. 200 Navajo Trail, Groveland

Offering 4,115 square feet of living space, this five-bedroom, four-bath house occupies a .7-acre lot. Built in 2019, it includes such amenities as two fireplaces, a covered patio with built-in speakers, three attached garage spaces and a finished basement with an exercise room.

The property was listed with Keller Williams Revolution and was sold May 12 for $585,000.

This home at 200 Navajo Trail in Groveland was the second most expensive Tazewell County residence sold in May 2023.

18. 17 Fountaindale, Washington

Built in 2009 on a .36-acre lot, this 3,751-square-foot home contains five bedrooms and four baths. Amenities include professional landscaping, a koi pond, an in-ground pool, a patio with a built-in firepit, a finished basement and Asian walnut hardwood flooring.

Keller Williams Premier Realty listed the property. It was sold Aug. 21 for $587,000.

This home at 17 Fountaindale in Washington was the seventh most expensive residence sold in Tazewell County in August 2023.

17. 31970 American Legion Road, Mackinaw

Built in 1997 on a 6.4-acre lot boasts a private oasis with an in-ground pool and hot tub. Other features include a finished basement with a full wet bar, recreation area and family room; an electric master bedroom fireplace; and eight attached garage spaces. The home's 3,456 square feet of living space offers four bedrooms and five baths.

The home was sold for $528,000 on Jan. 4, 2023, and was listed by RE/MAX Traders Unlimited.

This house at 31455 American Legion Road in Mackinaw was the second most expensive residence sold in Tazewell County in September 2023.

16. 14331 Egg Ranch Road, Pekin

This four-bedroom, four-bath home’s main selling point appears to have been the 18-acre wooded lot. Built in 2002, the home offers 4,000 square feet of living space and features a two-tier deck, a heated pool, a quartz accented fireplace and a finished walk-out basement with a bar.

The property was sold July 6 for $610,000 through The Real Estate Group, Inc.

This home at 14331 Egg Ranch Road in Pekin was the second most expensive residence sold in Tazewell County in July 2023.

15. 17471 Moore Road, Morton

This two-story home occupies a four-acre lot but offers just 1,814 square feet of living space. Built in 1991, it contains three bedrooms and four baths. Amenities include new landscaping, an outbuilding with an indoor/outdoor dog run, a chicken coop with electricity and water and a two-stall attached garage.

The property was listed with Keller Williams Revolution and was sold April 3 for $610,000.

This home at 17471 Moore Road, Morton, was one of the ten most expensive homes sold in Tazewell County in April.

14. 43 Jasper Drive, Morton

Built in 1996 on a .7-acre lot, this 2,907-square-foot home contains four bedrooms and five baths. Features include hardwood floors, a fireplace and a finished basement.

The property was independently sold Aug. 3 for $620,000.

This home at 43 Jasper Drive in Morton was the sixth most expensive residence sold in Tazewell County in August 2023.

13. 27 Waldheim Road, Morton

This 3,099-square-foot Zobrist home was custom-built in 1987 on a 1.3-acre lot. In addition to four bedrooms and five baths, the property offers a covered concrete patio, a large composite deck, a flagstone patio with a pergola, a finished walk-out basement, and a gourmet kitchen with Roecker cabinets and granite counter tops.

The home was sold Aug. 29 for $645,000 through RE/MAX Traders Unlimited.

This home at 27 Waldheim in Morton was the fifth most expensive residence sold in Tazewell County in August 2023.

12. 10461 Locust Road, Tremont

Key features for this 4,555-square-foot country home are the 4.1-acre lot and the private lake. Built in 2004 by Rover Stuber Brothers, it contains five bedrooms and five baths. Other amenities include a beach, a horse barn or outbuilding, an open concept kitchen with Amish cabinets, a finished walk-out basement and a sand volleyball court.

The home was listed with EXP Realty, LLC and was sold Aug. 4 for $650,000.

This home at 10461 Locust Road in Tremont was the fourth most expensive residence sold in Tazewell County in August 2023.

11. 5 Blueberry Court, Morton

Custom built in 1981, this Hyde Park home features a foyer with a curved staircase, a partially finished basement with a recreation room and second kitchen, a gas fireplace, hardwood floors and crown molding. It occupies a .66-acre lot, and its 5,074 square feet of living space contains four bedrooms and five baths.

The property was sold April 14 for $650,000 through Keller Williams Premier Realty.

This home at 5 Blueberry Court, Morton, was one of the ten most expensive homes sold in Tazewell County in April.

10. 48 Cherry Lane, Morton

Built in 1987 on a .8-acre lot, this 7,033-square-foot home contains four bedrooms and five baths. Features include a finished walk-out basement, an-ground pool with a spa, two wood-burning fireplaces, a patio, and in irrigation system.

The home was sold Sept. 1 on a one-time showing for $664,000. Keller Williams Premier Realty listed the property.

This house at 48 Cherry Lane in Morton was the most expensive residence sold in Tazewell County in September 2023.

9. 317 S. Oklahoma Ave., Morton

This 6,072-square-foot home on a .7-acre lot in Morton’s Orchard Hill neighborhood was custom built in 2006. Containing five bedrooms and five baths, it features a basketball court, professional landscaping, three fireplaces, a remodeled basement with a large recreation room and an irrigation system.

The home was sold April 28 through Keller Williams Premier Realty for $700,000.

This home at 317 S. Oklahoma Ave., Morton, was one of the ten most expensive homes sold in Tazewell County in April.

8. 70 Diamond Point, Morton

Built in 1999 on a .73-acre wooded lot in Morton’s Thornridge subdivision, this 5,007-square-foot home contains five bedrooms and five baths. Features include new landscaping, an expansive deck with an outdoor kitchen and built-in grill, a finished basement with a family room and bar, a two-story entry way with an open staircase and custom kitchen cabinets.

Listed with RE/MAX Traders Unlimited, the home was sold July 21 for $700,000.

This home at 70 Diamond Point in Morton was the most expensive residence sold in Tazewell County in July 2023.

7. 1830 Autumn Ridge, Washington

This two-story home contains six bedrooms and five baths in 5,020 square feet of living space. Built in 2007 on a .6-acre lot, the property's selling points include a fully finished basement with a wine cellar and a media room, an in-ground pool with a deluxe pool house, a hot tub, a gas fireplace, and a partially covered patio.

Jim Maloof/Realtor listed the property. The home was sold Aug. 4 for $705,000.

This home at 1830 Autumn Ridge in Washington was the third most expensive residence sold in Tazewell County in August 2023.

6. 106 Village Drive, Washington

This home occupies a 2.7-acre wooded lot and features a floor-to-ceiling stone great room fireplace, a private viewing deck with a hot tub, a saltwater in-ground pool, a custom Alder wood kitchen and custom ironwork. Built in 2014, its 4,300 square feet contains three bedrooms and three baths.

RE/MAX Traders Unlimited listed the property, which was sold April 17 for $740,500.

This home at 106 Village Drive, Washington, was one of the ten most expensive homes sold in Tazewell County in April.

5. 113 Ruth Court, Washington

Custom built in 2014, this 6,415-square-foot home contains five bedrooms and three baths. A key selling point appears to have been the 4.5-acre wooded lot in Washington’s Cypress Hills subdivision. Other features include a paver patio; a large deck; a gourmet kitchen with Amish custom cabinets; and a finished walkout basement with a workout room, a music room, a theater room and a bar area with a wine cellar.

Listed with Keller Williams Premier Realty, the home was sold May 19 for $765,900.

This home at 113 Ruth Court in Washington was the most expensive Tazewell County residence sold in May 2023.

4. 23501 Spring Creek Road, Washington

Leading off a long list of amenities for this 3,736-square-foot ranch are a 10.7-acre lot and a private, professionally stocked pond with a zip line, a dock and a shed. Other exterior features include a built-in basketball hoop, two garages and a covered back deck. The house contains five bedrooms and three baths as well as a stone fireplace, a whole house generator, an oversized entry and vaulted living room ceilings.

Listed with Nicole Grieco Realty, the property was sold Nov. 1 for $800,000.

This house at 23501 Spring Creek Road in Washington was the fourth most expensive residence sold in Tazewell County in 2023.

3. 86 Sapphire Point, Morton

Situated on a 1.2-acre lot in Morton's Thornridge subdivision, this 5,864-square-foot home contains four bedrooms and six baths. Built in 2013, it offers a backyard San Juan pool, hickory hardwood floors, an oversized paver patio, a finished basement with a theater room and an attached four-car garage.

The home was sold Aug. 7 through Keller Williams Premier Realty for $930,000.

This home at 86 Sapphire Point in Morton was the second most expensive residence sold in Tazewell County in August 2023.

2. 414 Wolf Crossing Drive, Morton

This six-bedroom, four-bath ranch in Morton’s Wolf Crossing subdivision was built in 2020 offers 5,357 square feet of living space. The property features a 3.5-acre wooded lot; Amish kitchen; marble kitchen counter tops; two gas log fireplaces; and a finished basement with a family room, recreation room, and game room.

The home was sold June 29 for $945,000 through RE/MAX Traders Unlimited.

This home at 414 Wolf Crossing Dr. in Morton was the most expensive Tazewell County residence sold in June of 2023.

1. 38 Diamond Point, Morton

Built in 2000 on a 4.2-acre wooded lot, this 10,502 square-foot home contains six bedrooms and a whopping eight baths. Features include an in-ground saltwater pool with a pool house, two gas log fireplaces, a veranda, a sunken basketball court, and a finished basement with a home gym and a gaming room.

RE/MAX Trader's Unlimited listed the home. It was sold Aug. 2 for $1.2 million, making it this highest-priced home sold in Tazewell County last year.

This home at 38 Diamond Point in Morton was the most expensive residence sold in Tazewell County in 2023.

This article originally appeared on Pekin Daily Times: Tazewell County home sold for more than $1M is most expensive of 2023