These were the 5 worst performing cryptos over the past week amid the bitcoin bear market

Matthew Fox
·2 min read
crypto
Jack Taylor/Getty Images

  • While bitcoin and ethereum dominate the headlines, there are more than 18,000 crypto coins.

  • With less liquidity and more volatility, these alternative cryptocurrencies can deliver investors massive losses or gains in a short period of time.

  • These were the five best performing cryptocurrencies over the past week, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

Bitcoin's bear market has sucked the life out of many popular cryptocurrencies, with the total crypto market capitalization falling from $3 trillion to less than $2 trillion today.

With more than 18,000 cryptocurrencies in existence and counting, there are more than triple the number of crypto coins than there are US exchange-listed stocks. That massive amount of supply makes it nearly impossible to keep track of all the big movers in the crypto sector outside of well known coins like bitcoin, ether, and dogecoin.

The surge in new crypto coins came amid a massive bull market for the sector in 2021, but a more than 40% decline in bitcoin from its November high is challenging the space, especially in smaller coins that saw extraordinary gains last year like solana, cardano, and polkadot.

With less liquidity and more volatility, these alternative cryptocurrencies can deliver investors massive losses or gains in a short period of time. Shiba inu is down 65% from its recent high, but is still up big over the past year. Meanwhile, squid game token fell 99% in a single day after delivering swift gains of 75,000%.

Keeping an eye on the weekly winners and losers can help investors identify which coins are beginning to gain and lose traction in the crypto community.

These were the five worst performing cryptocurrencies with a market value of more than $1 billion over the past week, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

5. Solana

Symbol: SOL
Market Value: $33.7 billion
7-Day Performance: -12.3%

SOL Price
CoinMarketCap

4. Internet Computer

Symbol: ICP
Market Value: $3.7 billion
7-Day Performance: -13.0%

ICP Price
CoinMarketCap

3. NEAR Protocol

Symbol: NEAR
Market Value: $10.8 billion
7-Day Performance: -14.0%

NEAR Price
CoinMarketCap

2. Filecoin

Symbol: FIL
Market Value: $3.7 billion
7-Day Performance: -15.3%

Filecoin price
CoinMarketCap

1. Terra

Symbol: LUNA
Market Value: $29.5 billion
7-Day Performance: -18.1%

Terra price
CoinMarketCap

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Oppenheimer Says These 2 Stocks Could Surge Over 50% From Current Levels

    When it comes to the market’s wild swings, is the glass half empty or half full? Oppenheimer’s chief investment strategist John Stoltzfus is taking the latter view. Despite the volatility that has ruled the market this year, Stoltzfus describes a situation that nevertheless still brings high potential for investors willing to shoulder the risk. He writes: “While conditions are likely to remain somewhat unstable near term we’d expect investable opportunities to surface whenever ‘babies are thrown

  • Here's an Absolutely Brilliant Way to Earn Passive Income

    Passive income can mean different things to different people, including the folks at the IRS, which has a whole set of rules about income derived from businesses in which you don't materially participate. For our purposes here, we'll consider passive income to be that income you get from investing in assets that generate cash flow simply because you put money into them. The stock market is a great place to do just that, and there's no shortage of dividend-paying stocks to choose from.

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? Here Are Hours for Good Friday.

    The stock market has taken a hit this year. Stocks slipped this week, too: The dropped 0.8%, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite fell 2.1% and 2.6%, respectively. Bond yields, however, ripped higher this week, denting the stock market.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Offer Massive Potential Gains

    Everyone is in the investing game to see strong returns - the bigger, the better. However, the prospect of pocketing huge gains usually comes with a caveat; the potential for higher returns is accompanied by added risk, that is just the natural order of things. For those wishing to venture onto risker paths, penny stocks are one route to go down. These are usually considered equities selling for less than $5, and as such, any small share gains can result in outsized returns. That said, there is

  • Ambani’s Reliance Studying Possible Bid for Walgreens’s Boots Chain

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd. is weighing a possible bid for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.’s international drugstore unit, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Makes $43 Billion Unsolicited Bid to Take Twitter PrivateUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Warship DamagedCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseDemocrats Ask the IRS Why Tax Audits for the Poor Have DoubledUkraine U

  • Elon Musk appeared to threaten Twitter with selling his 9.2% stake in the company if it doesn't accept his audacious $43 billion takeover offer

    On April 4, Musk disclosed he'd bought a stake in Twitter that made him the company's top stockholder. Now he wants to buy the company outright.

  • 3 Growth Stocks That Are Unbelievably Cheap Right Now

    Here are three growth stocks that are unbelievably cheap right now. As such, it is arguably the most attractively valued cannabis stock on the market right now. For one thing, Ayr's share price has plunged more than 60% since last summer.

  • Analysts Say These 3 Stocks Are Their Top Picks for 2022

    As the second quarter gets underway, the Street’s analysts are reiterating their Top Picks of the year. These are the stocks that are likely to ensure the best returns going forward. Analysts have been analyzing each stock carefully, looking at its past and current performance, its trends on a variety of time frames, management’s plans – the analysts take everything into account. Their recommendations provide valuable direction for building a resilient portfolio. Against this backdrop, we’ve use

  • If You Like Dividends, You Should Love These 3 Stocks

    Another is a play on rising demand for mobile data, which will last for years and years. The final one is an inflation trade. Realty Income (NYSE: O) is one of the classic Dividend Aristocrats, which is an elite group of dividend payers that have a long history of annual dividend hikes.

  • Here’s What Elon Musk Can Do if Twitter Rejects His $43 Billion Bid

    Committed financing is the key to Elon Musk's $43 billion bid to buy Twitter. It's unclear if the billionaire has it.

  • 'Big Short' investor Michael Burry warns inflation will hit the stock market — and says the Fed isn't trying to curb rising prices

    Burry predicted inflation would eventually squeeze companies' profit margins, and accused the Fed of preparing to shore up markets.

  • 5 Stocks to Hold for the Next 20 Years

    These stocks have stood the test of time and are poised to keep generating returns for long-term investors.

  • Nasdaq Is Down but Investors Are Watching These 2 Winning Nasdaq Stocks

    These Nasdaq-traded companies are good long-term plays despite the market's poor performance in 2022.

  • Peloton investor sticks the boot into co-founder and ex-CEO over ‘destroying $40 billion of shareholder wealth in less than a year’

    Blackwells Capital reiterated a plea to sell the company and decried its performance under new chief executive officer Barry McCarthy.

  • 2 Sizzling Dividend Stocks That Wall Street is Sleeping On

    Hot stocks that frequent the headlines can be great investments, but investors are most certainly paying a premium to get in on the action -- and hot growth stocks don't always pay off as hoped. Companies like real estate investment trusts (REITs) that pay reliable but high-yielding dividends don't often make the headlines but are still very much worthy buys. Right now, Wall Street is sleeping on Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) and W.P. Carey (NYSE: WPC) despite them being sizzling dividend stocks.

  • 3 Dividend Kings to Hold Until You're Blue in the Face

    There are Dividend Aristocrats -- those S&P 500 stocks that have increased their payouts for at least 25 straight years -- and then there are Dividend Kings, the real royalty among dividend stocks. Here are three Dividend Kings that have the strong fundamentals to keep rewarding their shareholders for years to come, making them good choices to buy now, or if you already have them, to just keep on holding on: American States Water (NYSE: AWR), Lowe's (NYSE: LOW), and Target (NYSE: TGT).

  • Peloton Cuts Bike Prices in ‘Strategic’ Bid for Market Share, Boosts Subscription Cost

    The price of the company's signature Bike will drop by $300, while the Bike+ will see a $500 price reduction.

  • Better Buy: AT&T vs. Warner Bros. Discovery

    AT&T (NYSE: T) closed its spin-off of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) on April 8, and the two stocks started trading separately on April 11. AT&T's investors received a 0.24 share of Warner Bros. Discovery for each share of AT&T they owned, and they now collectively own 71% of Warner Bros. Discovery's shares on a fully diluted basis. AT&T and Warner Bros. Discovery both claim they will generate better returns as separate companies, but is either stock worth buying right now?

  • Read the letter Elon Musk sent Twitter's chairman outlining his 'best and final offer' to buy the company

    "My offer is my best and final offer and if it is not accepted, I would need to reconsider my position as a shareholder," Musk wrote.

  • 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Too Cheap to Ignore

    Plenty of stocks have seen their share prices fall significantly since the beginning of 2022. When a stock that pays a dividend falls in share price, its yield -- the annual payout measured as a percentage of the value of the stock -- rises. Camping World Holdings (NYSE: CWH) stock has seen its price drop by about 33% in 2022 to about $27 per share.