We were able to find out who he was only after DNA test: what is known about Kharkiv residents killed by a Russian missile

The Russian missile attacks on Kharkiv on 23 January killed ten people. Among them: a student and graduate of the National Aerospace University Kharkiv Aviation Institute; an 8-year-old daughter and wife of a military man of the Armed Forces of Ukraine; and a couple who were the last to be rescued from the rubble of a five-storey building.

Ukrainska Pravda. Zhyttia tells what they know about the people whose lives were taken and crippled by Russia.

They were a couple, both were in their 4th year of university

According to the National Aerospace University KhAI, two 21-year-old students of this university and one graduate were among the killed.

"The morning of 23 January turned into a tragedy for two students of our university. Kostiantyn Kobziev and Kateryna Khoroshchak, students of group 353 of the Faculty of Aircraft Control Systems, were in a house that was hit by a missile during the enemy shelling.

It was able to pull Kostiantyn out from under the rubble, but he suffered severe injuries and burns and is now in hospital. Kateryna died at the age of 21," the university said in a post.

In a comment to UP. Zhyttia, the KhAI press service said that Kateryna and Kostiantyn were a couple; they lived together in a house that was damaged by Russian shelling. Both were in their fourth year of study and were diligent students.

Photo: National Aerospace University KhAI

"Kostiantyn is in a serious condition; it is known that his leg was amputated. His father has been fighting at the front for two years now, so all the care for his son has fallen on his mother's shoulders; she is constantly with him in hospital," the press service added.

Anyone can join in to help the mother and her injured son.

The Ukrainian Kennel Union also reported that the couple's dog had died.

We were able to find out who he was only after DNA testing

Another victim is Yevhen Kostiukov, a graduate of the 318th group of the KhAI.

"With the help of a DNA test, it was possible to establish the name of the man whose body fragments were found after repeated Russian strikes on the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv on 23 January. He was Yevhen Kostiukov, a graduate of the 318th group of the Kharkiv Aviation Institute," the university's website reports.

It is noted that Yevhen worked as a taxi driver: after the first Russian strike, he helped his neighbours board up the windows, and before the second, he went out into the yard and was probably leaving the garage in his car. He was at the epicentre of the explosion. The gearbox from his car was found on the roof of a neighbouring garage.

The gearbox from his car was found on the roof of a neighbouring garage. Photo: Serhii Bolvinov

Serhii Bolvinov, head of the National Police Investigation Department in Kharkiv Oblast, reports that the deceased was 38 years old.

"We were able to find out who he was only after a DNA test. We found that all 15 fragments belonged to the same person. He lived with his mother, and the woman said she lost contact with her son immediately after the attack. Her samples matched the DNA of the deceased," he added.

News of the death of his daughter and wife struck the soldier at the front

Among the killed are the 8-year-old daughter and wife of Kharkiv rugby club Legion XIII player Volodymyr Mashkin, the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration reported.

The tragic news came when Volodymyr was on duty.

Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

"Volodymyr Mashkin is a master of sports in rugby and rugby league and a player for Ukraine's national team. Volodymyr is currently serving in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He volunteered to join the army at the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion. His daughter and wife were killed when a missile hit their house," the post says.

They lived happily and died on the same day. They were killed by Russia...

Valerii Konchenkov, 57, and Yuliia Breinina, 56, were the last to be retrieved from the rubble of the attacked five-storey building. Their two dead dogs were lying next to them. The couple were members of Ukraine’s Kennel Union (UKU).

"The bodies of UKU members Yuliia Breinina and Valerii Konchenkov were retrieved today from the rubble of their completely destroyed home. Their Dachshunds also perished with their owners," the UKU said in a statement.

A friend of the deceased couple, Olha Senkina, wrote:

"I don't know how to write obituaries, only this: they lived happily ever after and died on the same day. But this is not a fairy tale – they were killed by Russia!"

Photo: From the archive of Olha Senkina

Background: A day of mourning in Kharkiv had been declared on 25 January for those killed as a result of Russian missile attacks on the city on 23 January.

