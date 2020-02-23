‘We're alive and we're coming back’: Joe Biden stakes presidential bid on crucial South Carolina primary

WASHINGTON – After earning his first top-2 spot in the Democratic primary Saturday, former Vice President Joe Biden heads to a crucial test in the South Carolina primary, where political experts say a win could breathe new life into his flagging presidential campaign – or another loss could end it.

But he will be fighting off a clear frontrunner in Sen. Bernie Sanders, who has now won the popular vote in the first three nominating contests and performed well among with black voters in Nevada's caucuses. Black voters make up the majority of South Carolina's Democratic primary electorate, and polls have long showed Biden with a strong lead among them.

In a speech to supporters in Las Vegas Saturday evening, Biden was confident.

"We're alive and we're coming back and we're gonna win," he said to a cheering crowd. "... I think we're in a position now to move on in a way that we haven't been until this moment. I think we're going to go, we're going to win in South Carolina, and then Super Tuesday and we are on our way."

Biden led polls in the Palmetto State by 20 points last fall, before placing fourth in Iowa and fifth in New Hampshire. But Biden has downplayed those early contests, instead focusing on the more diverse states such as South Carolina, which he argued would better gauge which Democrat should challenge President Donald Trump.

Nevada, which has a significant Latino population, favored Sanders in its caucuses Saturday and Biden placed second. In South Carolina, African Americans traditionally account for more than 60% of Democratic primary voters.

Even as the votes were counted in New Hampshire, Biden flew to rally supporters in Columbia, S.C.

“Up until now, we haven’t heard from the most committed constituency in the Democratic Party, the African American community,” Biden said at the time. “So to hear all these pundits and experts, all these cable TV talkers talk about the race, tell them, ‘It ain’t over, man. We’re just getting started.'”

Biden, 77, enjoys several advantages in South Carolina. He served eight years as vice president to the first black president, Barack Obama. Biden earlier served 36 years in the Senate, where he worked with state political leaders such as House Majority Whip James Clyburn, D-S.C. And Biden vacations regularly on Kiawah Island.

"Biden has something here that other candidates just don't and can't," said Jordan Ragusa, associate chair of the political science department at the College of Charleston. "I think Biden is still the favorite in South Carolina, but certainly it seems there are cracks in his firewall. It's looking a little more penetrable."

Biden's lead over Sanders narrowed to 4 points by Feb. 18, according to an average of state polls compiled by RealClearPolitics.com. Political experts said polling is fluid and voters are still making up their minds. But a Sanders win would demonstrate his support among minorities and show that Biden wouldn't win where his prospects were best.

"Biden really has to stake his claim here," said Bob Oldendick, a political science professor at the University of South Carolina. "I think he has to win. If he does not win in South Carolina, it's pretty much the end of his campaign."

Key test for black voters

South Carolina is important because it is the first primary contest with a significant black population, a key constituency in national Democratic politics. Voters care most about the economy and the protection of social welfare programs, but are less interested in ideological issues such as climate change, according to political experts.