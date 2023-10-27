They were arguing over a boil-water notice, Florida police say. Then came violence

A Florida woman was arrested after a heated argument with her mother over a boil-water notice in Silver Springs, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

A police report says that around 3 p.m. Monday, deputies were flagged down by an electric company employee who reported seeing an “elderly female” being pushed to the ground by another woman outside their home, about five miles east of Ocala.

READ MORE: Florida man arrested for beating up 103 year old grandmother

Deputies made contact with the suspect who told them that she had been arguing with her 68-year-old mother over a boil-water notice in the area.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

According to Marion County Utilities, a precautionary boil-water notice was issued last Friday.

“All residents must boil water used for consumption until the water is tested and results indicate your water is safe to drink,” says the website’s advisory. “Water should be brought to a rapid boil one minute before consumption. This boil water notice applies to any water used for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, etc.”

READ MORE: Missing Florida woman with dementia found

The 38-year-old suspect admitted to fighting with her mother because she continued to drink the water without heating it up first, according to the probable cause affidavit.

The victim said that her daughter became violent with her when she was drinking, grabbing her cup and throwing it across the yard. When she went to pick up the cup, she said the suspect came over to her, hit her on the shoulder, then pushed her to the ground, which caused a cut on her hand.

Deputies observed the older woman’s cut as well as bruising on her shoulder, consistent with her account.

The suspect was arrested and charged with domestic battery on a person 65 years or older, and later released on $2,000 bail.

She is back at the home with her mother, and has no prior battery convictions, the report says.