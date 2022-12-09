'They were best friends': Brothers killed in Indio double homicide

CJ Zuniga (left) and Abelardo Zuniga (right).

Two young brothers from Coachella were the victims of a double homicide in Indio on Friday, according to a family member.

Abelardo Zuniga, 21, and Cesar 'CJ' Zuniga, 18, were killed in the double homicide, according to their aunt Erica Ramirez.

"They did everything together. They went to school together growing up, they hung out together, they went to the store together, they ate together, they were always around each other. It was rare to see one and not the other, they had a very strong bond as brothers," Ramirez said. "We all saw since they were little that they were truly best friends."

The brothers were "born and raised" in the Coachella Valley and attended Coachella Valley High School, according to Ramirez. They're survived by their parents and a younger sister, and Abelardo's 2-year-old son.

"They're so young, and it's upsetting that their life was cut so short. We wish they were still here," Ramirez said. "But we're proud of the mark they left behind."

Indio police officers responded to a burned vehicle with two bodies inside on Power Line Road west of Dillon Road on Friday. Power Line Road is an unpaved service road with power lines above in the open desert north of the city, according to police.

The identities of the two bodies found in the burned vehicle have not been released by authorities, but Ramirez created a GoFundMe for the family identifying the victims this week.

A suspect was arrested on Saturday. Detectives arrested Luis Alonzo Armenta, 21, of Indio on Saturday and he was later booked into the John Benoit Detention Center in Indio.

Following a review from the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office, Armenta was charged with two counts of murder, one count of arson, two counts of special circumstances murder involving more than one victim and two counts of discharge of a firearm causing great bodily injury.

"We don't know how this happened, we have no answers right now. And we know that may come about later with the legal process, but just the fact that this legal process has started makes everything sink in ― this is the reality we're going to have to live with," Ramirez said.

Indio Police are working on an ongoing homicide investigation in conjunction with the Riverside County Sheriff-Coroner’s Bureau.

If anyone has related information, they can call Detective Ryan Kitchens at (760) 391-4181 or report anonymous information at Valley Crime Stoppers at (760) 341-STOP (7867).

Previous reporting from Desert Sun reporter Eliana Perez was used in this report.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Indio double homicide: Two young brothers killed